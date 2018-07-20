Bicyclist dies in south Modesto crash

A 57-year-old man died Thursday night when he was hit by a minivan while riding a bicycle in south Modesto.
The man was riding west across S. Seventh Street, south of Pecos Avenue, at about 10:10 p.m. and rode into the path of a southbound Toyota Sienna, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Sienna, 49-year-old Esther Orozco Toledo, of Modesto, was unable to avoid a collision. The Sienna struck the bicycle and rider at about 25 mph, causing the rider to be ejected, according to the CHP.
He came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of S. Seventh. The man, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Toledo was not injured.
