Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Society for disAbilities Thrift Sale
When: Through Saturday
Where: Locations: 1129 8th Street and 700 Scenic Drive
Info: Society for disAbilities holds a 50-percent-off sale at both its Modesto locations. All proceeds from the stores go to fund the societies programs. For more information call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org/thrift-store.
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets and meets the fourth Monday of each month. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce 209-485-2297.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Program features Kaiser Permanente's Sharon Likely, MBA, RN-ONC, Managing Director of Kaiser's Central Valley Special Projects, including the Nurse Navigator program, and Anne Hansen, RN, Oncology Nurse Navigator. Likely will present a program on nutrition and physical activity. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Monthly Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Guest speaker will be newly appointed Modesto City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sara Noguchi. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 dinner features deep fried catfish fillets, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread muffin, ice cream sundaes and a drink; soda, iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Cost is $15 adults, $7 for kids age 6-12; free ages 5 and under. To-go orders are available at adult price only. For more information call Norman Varain at 209-916-5086, Patty Ducheneaux 209-604-4444, Renee Horton at 209-573-1723 or Chris Stevenson at 209-853-2128.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: Throught Sunday, Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Needed supplies for youth 5-16 include; colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off at and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will dispense Slurpee justice to kids in the city of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youths through its community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that as the Stanislaus County Board of Equalization, the Board of Supervisors denied two requests for a reduction in assessed value of property. The Defense Plant Corporation in Riverbank asked for a 35 percent reduction of its assessed value of $2,131,220. The Adobe Mine in Patterson requested its assessed value reduced from $12,000 to $8,000. The Defense Plant Corporation questioned what was considered real estate and property; while the mine owners claimed the mine was abandoned.
Comments