Sonora crash victims, 91 and 86, a married couple

The Sonora residents killed in a traffic collision Sunday evening in Sonora have been identified as Edward Eaton, 91, and his wife, Rose Eaton, 86.
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Edward Eaton was driving a 1993 Toyota Camry east on Highway 120-108 at Yosemite Junction. Coming west and intending to make a left turn at the junction was Julieta Pisani-McCarthy, 42, of Berkeley, driving a 2017 Ford Fiesta..
Pisani-McCarthy failed to yield the right of way to the Camry and turned directly into its path, the CHP reported. The Camry struck the front left of the Fiesta.
Edward Eaton was flown to Memorial Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. Rose Eaton died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Pisani-McCarthy suffered major injuries and also was flown to Memorial.
The passengers in the Fiesta, Berkeley residents Brian McCarthy, 49, Nico McCarthy, 8, and Catalina McCarthy, 6, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Adventist Health Sonora.
Comments