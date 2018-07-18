Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/19/18)

MODESTO
What: AFib Seminar
When: Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: Doctors Medical Center is sponsoring a seminar on Atrial fibrillation, which can increase stroke risk. The public is invited to this free seminar to learn about treatments available for heart rhythm disorders. For more information call 844-855-6297 or visit www.dmc-modesto.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker Luis Molina, Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Department, will discuss mental health emergencies. Contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Pulled Pork Barbecue Fundraiser
When: Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus Gym, 435 College Ave.
Info: Geneva Presbyterian Church invites the community and church goers to its annual pulled pork barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kellie Jones 209-408-7637.
What: Valley Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
When: Through July 31
Where: Various Locations
Info: Save Mart Supermarkets fundraising campaign supports Valley Children’s Hospital’s research and lifesaving treatment initiatives. Save Mart shoppers can donate $2, $3, or $5 though coupons available 44 stores throughout the San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Tuolumne counties. For more information visit www.savemart.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Art Camp
When: Friday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students ages 9-12 through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied; children should take a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register, call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
RIVERBANK
What: Time Capsule Opening
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society and the City of Riverbank will unseal a 50-year-old time capsule. The excavation will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be a dinner dance from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $35, available at Riverbank City Hall. For more information call 209-863-7150.
SONORA
What: Bird Nest Architecture
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area hosts a seminar on bird nest architecture. Not all bird nests are created equal. Join a Park Ranger and learn about New Melones feathered fauna and the homes they build. Participants will have an opportunity to construct their own bird nest. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Summer Arts & Wine Festival
When: July 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Joaquin Gully Road, downtown Twain Harte,
Info: The Twain Harte Arts and Wine Festival features live music by Jana and Leroy along with the annual Wines in the Pines event. Wines in Pines cost is $30 and includes a commemorative wine glass. This is an over-age-21 event sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact the chamber 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
Comments