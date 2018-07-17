Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature United States Volunteers Major General Daniel E. Helix speaking on his involvement with United States Volunteer America. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Movie: “Power in my hands”
When: Saturday, July 28, 7 p.m.
Where: Fr. O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road
Info: St. Joseph’s Church offers a free screening of the newly released movie “Power in my hands.” Refreshments will be served, but feel free to bring a baked treat or fruit to share. The film features Catholic theologians presenting the beauty and power of the rosary and sharing personal witness. For more information call 209-551-4973.
What: National Night Out Barbecue
When: Tuesday, August 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road
Info: Tuolumne River Lodge promotes and supports community and neighborhood relationships and encourages the public to meet their fellow neighbors in this old-fashioned, picnic-style event. Dinner is $15 adults, $7 children and includes dessert. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Diane 209-541-5626 or visit www.tuolumneriverlodge.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month, to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 dinner features deep fried catfish fillets, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread muffin, ice cream sundaes and a drink; soda, iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Cost is $15 adults, $7 for kids age 6-12; free ages 5 and under. To-go orders are available at adult price only. For more information call Norman Varain at 209-916-5086, Patty Ducheneaux 209-604-4444, Renee Horton at 209-573-1723 or Chris Stevenson at 209-853-2128.
MANTECA
What: Agape Villages School Supply Drive
When: July 19 to Aug. 19
Where: Agape Villages, 572 Commerce Ave.
Info: All school supplies go to help foster youth in the Manteca Unified School District. Desired supplies for youth 5-16 include; colored pencils, crayons, rulers, calculators and more. For a full list of supplies and locations where donations may be dropped off at and for more information contact Nina Payne at 209-430-0323 or email npayne@agapevillages.org or Hank Lawson at 209-484-1377 or visit www.agapevillages.org.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Police officers will dispense Slurpee justice to kids in the city of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youths through its community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that June unemployment numbers were at 15 percent for the Modesto area, up .7 percent from the month of May, although 1,800 agricultural and 900 cannery jobs were added. The state Employment Development Department released the numbers, but did not take into account the loss of government jobs due to Proposition 13.
