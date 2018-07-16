Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/17/18)

MODESTO
What: MJC Summer Sonata
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 947 10th St.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary at this year’s Summer Sonata. The event features dinner by Greens, a selection of fine wines. The cost is $150 per person and table sponsorships are available. Event proceeds benefit college programs, campus projects and student scholarships. For more information contact George Boodrookas, MJC foundation executive director, at 209-575-6714 or George@mjc.edu. To purchase tickets call the foundation office at 209-575-6068.
What: Society for disAbilities Thrift Sale
When: Through Saturday
Where: Locations: 1129 Eighth St. and 700 Scenic Drive
Info: Society for disAbilities will be holding a sale at both its Modesto locations. The 50% off sale includes clothes except prom and wedding dresses, housewares and selected furniture. All proceeds from the stores go to fund programs. For more information call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org/thrift-store.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday, July 26
Where: Cornerstone Community Bldg., 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City, Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one-stop online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. For more information, attend their monthly parent support meetings or visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
What: CHP “Kicks 4 Kids”
When: Through Friday, July 27
Where: CHP Modesto Area office, 4030 Kiernan Ave.
Info: The California Highway Patrol Modesto Area office is accepting donations of new sneakers and athletic shoes during July to benefit children. The “Kicks 4 Kids” shoe drive is in partnership with the Modesto Gospel Mission and other area charities to help prepare children for a successful school year. New pairs of shoes can be dropped off in the lobby of the CHP Modesto Area office. Shoes of all sizes, for children from kindergarten through high school age, are needed. The shoes will be handed out during a “Back to School Block Party” on Saturday, July 28, at the Modesto Gospel Mission. For more information contact Officer Ming-Yang Hsu at 209-545-1440.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Art Camp
When: Friday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students ages 9-12 through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied; children should take a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register, call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. & noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 SHP will offer two diesel train rides on every Wednesday, through August 15, at 10:30 a.m. and noon. At 11 a.m., young guests (ages up to 6) can enjoy “Story Time” reading activities in the Caboose while children ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Jr. Rangers program. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte’s Wines in the Pines
When: Saturday, July 28, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Joaquin Gully Road, downtown Twain Harte
Info: Twain Harte’s Wines in the Pines will be held in Downtown Twain Harte’s Meadow Plaza. The event introduces visitors to fine wines and food from around the Mother Lode. The cost for Wines in the Pines is $30 and includes a commemorative wine glass and a booklet with all information about the wines and food. There will be at least twenty wineries represented, with food from local restaurants. Live music by Jana and Leroy. This is an over 21 event sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce; proceeds benefit Chamber activities such as Concerts in the Pines. For more information contact the chamber 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
25 YEARS AGO: The Central Valley Opportunity Center lost a bid to regain $370,000 in funding for several programs for its Ceres vocational training center. The private organization based in Merced provided vocational training programs in Merced, Madera and Stanislaus counties. The Opportunity Center appealed its case to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors for the continued funding. Its Multi-Skills Center in Ceres provided training in car repair, welding and printing under a contract with the Private Industry Council.
