Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/16/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
July 4
CADENA-IBARRA: Katelynn and Carlos, Patterson, boy
SANDOVAL: Alicia and Jose Jesus Alvarez, Modesto, boy
July 5
ENES: Tifani and Daniel, Denair, boy
WILKS: Alisha and Shaun Vasche, Modesto, girl
BETZ: Stefani and Joshua, Hilmar, boy
July 6
HERNANDEZ-GARCIA: Nely and Jorge Avalos, Ceres, boy
SARALOU: Katrina and Lawrence Moradkhani, Turlock, girl
July 7
PERAL-ROSALES: Berenise and Francisco Alvarez, Modesto, boy
July 9
AVELAR: Maria and Andres, Turlock, boy
GUEVARA-CRUZ: Mayle and Kevin Josue Padilla, Turlock, boy
July 10
LENG: Catherine and Vijay Venugopal, Manteca, boy
NGUYEN: Thuytien and Benjamin Chapman, Stockton, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
July 4
HUFF: Christian and Dale, Turlock, boy
July 5
MOLINA: Amelia and David Estrella, Los Banos, girl
MIRELES: Jessica, Livingston, boy
RIDDICK: Tiffany and Tyler, Turlock, boy
July 6
LUQUIN: Anabel, Crows Landing, boy
OROSCO: Taylor, Turlock, boy
BELTRAN: Idania, Turlock, girl
July 7
TORRES: Erica, Turlock, boy
PANNU: Jyotti and Rayan Dola, Livingston, girl
July 9
CASTANEDA: Yesenia and Luis, Turlock, boy
SILVEIRA: Jillian and Dean, Hilmar, girl
GUTIERREZ: Sandra and Cristian Nunez, Delhi, girl
PEREZ: Denise, Patterson, girl
July 10
CURIEL: Evelin and Nicanor Torres, Livingston, girl
July 11
RODRIGUEZ: Sarah, Patterson, girl
