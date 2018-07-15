News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/16/18)

Bee Staff Reports

July 15, 2018 02:46 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

July 4

CADENA-IBARRA: Katelynn and Carlos, Patterson, boy

SANDOVAL: Alicia and Jose Jesus Alvarez, Modesto, boy

July 5

ENES: Tifani and Daniel, Denair, boy

WILKS: Alisha and Shaun Vasche, Modesto, girl

BETZ: Stefani and Joshua, Hilmar, boy

July 6

HERNANDEZ-GARCIA: Nely and Jorge Avalos, Ceres, boy

SARALOU: Katrina and Lawrence Moradkhani, Turlock, girl

July 7

PERAL-ROSALES: Berenise and Francisco Alvarez, Modesto, boy

July 9

AVELAR: Maria and Andres, Turlock, boy

GUEVARA-CRUZ: Mayle and Kevin Josue Padilla, Turlock, boy

July 10

LENG: Catherine and Vijay Venugopal, Manteca, boy

NGUYEN: Thuytien and Benjamin Chapman, Stockton, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

July 4

HUFF: Christian and Dale, Turlock, boy

July 5

MOLINA: Amelia and David Estrella, Los Banos, girl

MIRELES: Jessica, Livingston, boy

RIDDICK: Tiffany and Tyler, Turlock, boy

July 6

LUQUIN: Anabel, Crows Landing, boy

OROSCO: Taylor, Turlock, boy

BELTRAN: Idania, Turlock, girl

July 7

TORRES: Erica, Turlock, boy

PANNU: Jyotti and Rayan Dola, Livingston, girl

July 9

CASTANEDA: Yesenia and Luis, Turlock, boy

SILVEIRA: Jillian and Dean, Hilmar, girl

GUTIERREZ: Sandra and Cristian Nunez, Delhi, girl

PEREZ: Denise, Patterson, girl

July 10

CURIEL: Evelin and Nicanor Torres, Livingston, girl

July 11

RODRIGUEZ: Sarah, Patterson, girl

