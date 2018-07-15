Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: No meeting on Monday
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group will not be meeting on Monday, July 16. Please stay tuned for future notices about when the next support group will be. For more information, contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Sons In Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature guest speaker United States Volunteers Major General Daniel E. Helix. He will speak on his involvement with Volunteer America. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: The Science of Space and Life
When: Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum invites youth and their families to learn about the Science of Space and Life. The classes are for grades 3-5. The cost is $80 for members, $100 for nonmembers for the week. For more information or sign-up, call 209-575-6196 or email gvm@mjc.edu or visit squareup.com/market/gvmatmjc and click on the “2018 Summer Camp” logo in the middle of the page.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information, contact airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot contact Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, luncheon will feature guest speaker Richard Cummings, director of strategic communication for UC Merced. Guests welcome, lunch is $12. Sons In Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows LaFayette Lodge #65 dinner features deep-fried catfish filets, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread muffin, ice cream sundaes and a drink: soda, iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Cost is $15 adults, $7 for kids age 6-12; free ages 5 and under. To-go orders are available at adult price only. For more information, call Norman Varain at 209-916-5086, Patty Ducheneaux at 209-604-4444, Renee Horton at 209-573-1723 or Chris Stevenson at 209-853-2128.
SONORA
What: History’s Mysteries at Columbia
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Join park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment and solve a historical case during the interactive History’s Mysteries event four Saturdays this summer. This year’s mystery is set in June of 1861, when Jacob Giddis, who works for the Tuolumne County Water Co., is shot and killed in ambush. His body is found days later by the shack near Strawberry Flat. History’s Mysteries will occur on July 21 and 28 and Aug. 4 and 18 at 10 a.m. Space is limited to 50 people. Reservations are highly recommended. $5/adults and $1/children. Due to the nature of this event, parents may find it is not appropriate for children under age 12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the park museum or www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com to buy online.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Dr.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
