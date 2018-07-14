Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: The Science of Space and Life
When: Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum invites youth and their families to learn about the Space and Life. The classes run Tuesdays to Fridays for youths in graded 3-5. The cost is $80 for members, $100 for nonmembers for the week. For more information or sign-up, call 209-575-6196 or email gvm@mjc.edu or visit squareup.com/market/gvmatmjc and click on the “2018 Summer Camp” logo in the middle of the page.
What: MJC Summer Sonata
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 947 10th St.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary at this year’s Summer Sonata. The event features dinner by Greens, a selection of fine wines and a program co-chaired by the foundation’s first president, Ray Simon, and Maria Sheehan, president of MJC. The cost is $150 per person and table sponsorships are available. Event proceeds benefit college programs, campus projects and student scholarships. For more information contact George Boodrookas, MJC foundation executive director, at 209-575-6714 or email George@mjc.edu. To purchase tickets call the foundation office at 209-575-6068.
What: Pulled Pork Barbecue Fundraiser
When: Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus Gym, 435 College Ave.
Info: Geneva Presbyterian Church invites the community and church goers to its annual pulled pork barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kellie Jones 209-408-7637.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Angels Camp Museum Art Camp
When: Friday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students ages 9-12 through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied; children should take a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register, call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offer two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will dispense Slurpee justice to kids in the city of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youths through its community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Moore Creek Fire Restrictions
When: Through 2018 Fire Season
Where: Moore Creek
Info: Fire restrictions are in effect in the Moore Creek area of the Calaveras Ranger District. Jason Kuiken, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, signed the forest order due to the increased threat to human life, property and resource values from wildfire and limits building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. Smoking is restricted. For more information or to view the forest order and accompanying maps, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stanislaus.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Summer Arts & Wine Festival
When: July 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Joaquin Gully Road, downtown Twain Harte,
Info: The Twain Harte Arts and Wine Festival features live music by Jana and Leroy along with the annual Wines in the Pines event. Wines in Pines cost is $30 and includes a commemorative wine glass. This is an over-age-21 event sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact the chamber 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
