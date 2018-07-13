Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/14/18)

MODESTO
What: World Cup Final Watch Party
When: Sunday, 7 a.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: The State Theatre invites the public to watch the final match of the World Cup on its big screen. Doors open at 7 a.m. with the match kicking off at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase a ticket call the theater at 209-527-4697 or visit www.thestate.org.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. The meeting will be held in the Church’s 502/503 conference rooms. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, July 19, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature United States Volunteers Major General Daniel E. Helix speaking on his involvement with United States Volunteer America. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday, July 26
Where: Cornerstone Community Building, 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City, Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is an online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events or the special needs podcast, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
What: Operation Backpack Donation Drive
When: Through July 31
Where: Various Locations
Info: Operation Backpack is a sponsored program of the Stanislaus County Office of Education. The aim of SCOE is to provide local homeless and at-risk youth with new backpacks and school supplies. School supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at the Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St., and at other locations throughout the county. For a full list of drop-off locations, how to volunteer and the option to give online, visit www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 dinner features deep fried catfish fillets, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread muffin, ice cream sundaes and soda, iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Cost is $15 adults, $7 for kids age 6-12; free ages 5 and under. To-go orders are available at adult price only. For more information call Norman Varain at 209-916-5086, Patty Ducheneaux 209-604-4444, Renee Horton at 209-573-1723 or Chris Stevenson at 209-853-2128.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will dispense Slurpee justice to kids in the city of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youths through its community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
SONORA
What: Nocturnal Happenings
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: New Melones Lake Visitor Center and Museum, Highway 49
Info: Join a park ranger and discover what travels by “dark feet and dark wings.” Learn about bats, owls and other nocturnal critters that call New Melones home, and experience the nighttime world using all your senses. The program will include a walk, an activity or two and a story. More information: 209-536-9543 or visit www.usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones/index.html.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that vehicles traveling through the town of Salida would only be allowed to travel 15 miles per hour. The speed limit was ordered by the California Highway Commission for 500 feet on either side of the Oakdale Highway. The speed limit had been just over 20 miles an hour. It was believed the reduction in speed would minimize accidents at the railroad crossings.
Comments