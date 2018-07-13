Take a flight over the brightly lit midway at the Stanislaus County Fair

Little says July summer evenings in the Valley like a night at the Stanislaus County Fair.
And with temperatures across the region soaring into triple digits the coming days, nighttime just might be the best time to visit this year’s expo in Turlock.
The fair kicked off its 10-day run on Friday and ends on Sunday, July 22. During that time, high temperatures are expected to tickle the triple-digit mark, if not surpass it, in Turlock.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s high is expected to hit 97 degrees with a nighttime low of 66. On Sunday, Turlock should hit 98 with a low of 67. By Monday, the forecast climbs to 101 degrees, dipping to 65 overnight.
Of course, hot weather has never hampered fairgoers in past years, and you can expect revelers to pack the midway both day and night, along with the entertainment stages, arena events and myriad exhibits that make up the expo.
A Delta breeze kept things comfortable as The Bee’s drone flew over the bright, colorful lights of the midway Thursday night, when fair sponsors got a preview of the fun. On Saturday and Sunday, the fair opens its gates at noon for daytime revelers, with the carnival going until midnight both days.
