Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: River Road and Seventh Street
Info: Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, July 16, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Society for disAbilities Thrift Sale
When: Through Saturday, July 21
Where: Locations: 1129 8th Street and 700 Scenic Drive
Info: Society for disAbilities holds a 50-percent-off sale at both its Modesto locations. All proceeds from the stores go to fund the societies programs. For more information call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org/thrift-store.
What: CHP “Kick 4 Kids”
When: Through Friday, July 27
Where: CHP Modesto Area office, 4030 Kiernan Ave.
Info: The California Highway Patrol Modesto Area office is accepting donations of new sneakers and athletic shoes during July to benefit children. The “Kicks 4 Kids” shoe drive is in partnership with the Modesto Gospel Mission and other area charities. New pairs of shoes can be dropped off in the lobby of the CHP Modesto Area office. Shoes of all sizes, for children from kindergarten through high school age are needed. The shoes will be handed out during a “Back to School Block Party” on Saturday, July 28, at the Modesto Gospel Mission, which will also include haircuts, crafts, lunch and games for those attending. For more information contact Officer Ming-Yang Hsu at 209-545-1440.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast features pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Family Friday: “Say ‘Yes’ to the Mess!”
When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Free event will feature messy art projects with spraying and splattering paint, part of a monthly program designed to provide fun, educational and creative activities for families. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children age 7 and older and adults with disabilities. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Stanislaus County officials were planning a 6-cent reduction in the tax rate for county residents. The board of supervisors proposed a tax cut for the 1943-44 budget due to two factors: The state contribution of an additional $5 in each old pension case; and the gain in assessable wealth partially due to new assessments made in 1943. The assessable wealth within the county was valued at $5,681,000 over 1942-43 values.
