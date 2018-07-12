Structure fires on scorching day in Modesto displace residents, send firefighter to hospital

Three structure fires Wednesday — a day that peaked at 97 degrees in Modesto — kept area crews busy and sent one firefighter to a hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.
At about 11:45 a.m., Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District personnel were dispatched to a blaze at a single-story house on the 3100 block of Keller Road. The address is northeast of Coffee and East Rumble roads.
Crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house and vents in the roof. Firefighters went inside to douse the flames and search for any occupants. Others went to the roof to ventilate the house.
The fire was located in a bedroom and quickly extinguished, according to the battalion chief’s report. There was extensive heat damage throughout the home.
All occupants were accounted for outside. There were no injuries, and four displaced adults were aided by Red Cross and given a California Fire Foundation money card.
The second structure fire was at about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Poland and Vivian roads in southwest Modesto. Burbank Paradise Fire District crews found a large barn on fire and posing an immediate threat to a nearby house. Modesto, Ceres, Salida, Woodland Avenue, Westport, Hughson, Keyes and Mountain View crews were dispatched to assist, according to the Modesto incident report.
A Modesto engine crew was assigned to protect the threatened home, and “in doing so, one firefighter was burned and was transported to a local hospital.” He is recovering at home, Modesto Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said Thursday morning.
Maintaining the line of protection in extreme conditions kept the home from being destroyed, Anderson said.
To most effectively fight the fire, Modesto provided a drone aircraft with camera to give a good view of the entire incident.
As the Poland-Vivian blaze still was being fought, Modesto, Stanislaus Consolidated and Ceres crews were called at about 4:35 to another structure fire. There were reports of a car on fire in a garage on the 400 block of Chamise Drive, south of the Creekside Golf Course.
First crews on scene found a duplex with one unit’s garage burning, posing an immediate threat to the second unit and others nearby. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and account for all occupants, including a family cat.
The garage was destroyed, and the fire extended into the attic, causing the residents to be displaced.
The fire was kept from spreading to the second attached unit and other nearby units, but smoke damage to the second unit displaced its residents, too.
Those displaced were assisted by Red Cross.
