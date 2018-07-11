Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Empire School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road
Info: The meeting will start in closed session and open to the public and stakeholders at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit empire.k12.ca.us or agendaonline.net to get a copy of the agenda.
What: Family Fun Night
When: Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Apostolic Jubilee Center, 821 Lassen Ave.
Info: Information from over 40 agencies with free food, science activities by the Enochs Biotech Club, free books and more. Free backpacks and haircuts will be provided to students in grades 1-8. For more information, contact Jorge Perez at 209-496-5902 or at Perez.ebbb@gmail.com.
What: Operation Backpack Donation Drive
When: July 13-31
Where: Various Locations
Info: Operation Backpack is a sponsored program of the Stanislaus County Office of Education. The aim of SCOE is to provide local homeless and at-risk youth with new backpacks and school supplies. School supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at the Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H Street and at other locations throughout the county. For a full list of drop-off locations, how to volunteer, and the option to give online, visit www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.
What: World Cup Final Watch Party
When: Sunday, 7 a.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: The State Theatre invites the public to watch the final match of the World Cup on its big screen. Doors open at 7 a.m. with the match kicking off at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase a ticket call the theater at 209-527-4697 or visit www.thestate.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 dinner features deep fried catfish fillets, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread muffin, ice cream sundaes and a drink; soda, iced tea, lemonade or coffee. Cost is $15 adults, $7 for kids age 6-12; free ages 5 and under. To-go orders are available at adult price only. For more information call Norman Varain at 209-916-5086, Patty Ducheneaux 209-604-4444, Renee Horton at 209-573-1723 or Chris Stevenson at 209-853-2128.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will dispense Slurpee justice to kids in the city of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youths through its community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
RIVERBANK
What: Society for disABILITIES’ Bike Camp
When: Through Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: Cardozo Middle School, 3525 Sante Fe Ave.
Info: Bike camps include an immersion experience in bicycling for children and adults with diverse abilities using specially designed equipment and teaching methods. Children over 8 and adults are encouraged to apply. For more information, contact Channa Kang at 209-524-3536 or email channa@societyfordisabilities.org or societyfordisabilities.org/programs/adapted-bike-camp.
SONORA
What: Columbia Big Band Street Dance
When: Saturday, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: The 23rd annual Big Band Street Dance event on Main Street in Columbia celebrates the community’s 73rd year as a California State Park. Admission is free and 1940s costumes are encouraged. DJ will open the evening then Rod Harris and the Kicks, along with the Columbia College Big Band, will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information call 209-588-8411.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Moore Creek Fire Restrictions
When: Through 2018 Fire Season
Where: Moore Creek
Info: Fire restrictions are in effect in the Moore Creek area of the Calaveras Ranger District, effective through the end of the official 2018 fire season. Jason Kuiken, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, signed the forest order due to the increased threat to human life, property and resource values from wildfire. Stanislaus National Forest Order No. STF-16-2018-05 limits building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. Smoking is restricted. For more information or to view the forest order and accompanying maps, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stanislaus.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
Comments