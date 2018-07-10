Modesto motorcyclist dies from crash injuries

The 49-year-old Modesto man hospitalized after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning later died from his injuries, police reported.
The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office has identified him as Rodney Burgess.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Burgess was riding south on Dallas Street toward West Hatch Road. He "appeared to have been speeding and was unable to negotiate a turn in the roadway," Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Tuesday.
An earlier report said he lost control when he hit uneven pavement, but that was not the case, Bear said.
Comments