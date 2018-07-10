Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/11/18)

MODESTO
What: Latino Community Roundtable Monthly Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Stanislaus County Sheriff-Elect Jeff Dirkse will discuss his goals for the Sheriff’s Department. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: River Road and Seventh Street
Info: Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Society for disAbilities Thrift Sale
When: Through Saturday, July 21
Where: Locations: 1129 8th Street and 700 Scenic Drive
Info: Society for disAbilities holds a 50-percent-off sale at both its Modesto locations. All proceeds from the stores go to fund the societies programs. For more information call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org/thrift-store.
What: CHP “Kick 4 Kids”
When: Through Friday, July 27
Where: CHP Modesto Area office, 4030 Kiernan Ave.
Info: The California Highway Patrol Modesto Area office is accepting donations of new sneakers and athletic shoes during July to benefit children. The “Kicks 4 Kids” shoe drive is in partnership with the Modesto Gospel Mission and other area charities to help prepare children for a successful school year. New pairs of shoes can be dropped off in the lobby of the CHP Modesto Area office. Shoes of all sizes, for children from kindergarten through high school age are needed. The shoes will be handed out during a “Back to School Block Party” on Saturday, July 28, at the Modesto Gospel Mission, which will also include haircuts, crafts, lunch and games for those attending. For more information contact Officer Ming-Yang Hsu at 209-545-1440.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast features pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown offers two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Representatives from Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
40 YEARS AGO: Former Hughson mayor Verne Schrader was the acting full-time clerk for the city that had incorporated 5 years earlier. Schrader’s salary was $1 a month and his duties included preparing billing for water and sewer services, maintaining city correspondence and financial records. The City of Hughson at the time had 2,700 residents.
