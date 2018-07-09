Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The council meets every second Wednesday of the month. The meeting features reports from the California Highway Patrol, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The council meets every second Thursday of the month. The meeting features reports from the California Highway Patrol, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, the Modesto Fire Department and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: World Cup Final Watch Party
When: Sunday, 7 a.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: The State Theatre invites the public the final match of the World Cup from Russia. Doors open at 7 a.m. with the match kicking off at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 209-527-4697 or visit www.thestate.org.
What: Operation Backpack Donation Drive
When: July 13-31
Where: Various locations
Info: Sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, Operation Backpack aims to provide local homeless and at-risk youth with new backpacks and school supplies. They can be dropped off at the SCOE building at 1100 H St., and at other locations throughout the county. For a full list of drop-off locations, how to volunteer, and the option to give online, visit www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Co. Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month, unless stated otherwise. Meetings are held in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders can attend. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Society for disABILITIES’ Bike Camp
When: Through Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: Cardozo Middle School, 3525 Santa Fe Ave.
Info: The camps provides an immersion experience in bicycling for children and adults with diverse abilities using specially designed equipment and teaching methods. Children over 8 and adults are encouraged to apply. Camp has multiple sessions per day. Volunteers are needed and must be able to run or jog for at least 20 minutes at a time. For more information, contact Channa Kang at 209-524-3536 or email channa@societyfordisabilities.org or societyfordisabilities.org/programs/adapted-bike-camp.
SONORA
What: Lecture: The Trails We Walk
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Tuolumne County Historical Society invites the public to learn about why some the Stanislaus National Forest trails have such names as Trail of the Gargoyles, Trail of the Survivors or Shadow of the Mi-Wok. Summit Ranger Jaclynn Swope, a U.S. Forest Service interpreter from the district, will provide some of the stories behind the names of these and other Sierra Nevada trails at the society’s next meeting. Admission and parking are free. Light refreshments will be available after the program. For more information, contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a worker with Mountain Cascade opened the wrong valve and flooded part of Modesto's water supply with chlorine, temporarily forcing the city to cut the supply to thousands of customers, including Memorial Medical Center. The super-chlorinated water forced the 250-bed hospital to switch to an emergency water supply for 14 hours. Workers had been using the chlorine to disinfect a section of new pipe that stretches along Briggsmore Avenue between Claus and Coffee roads. The error cost the city roughly $8,000 in overtime and equipment.
Comments