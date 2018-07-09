Crash on rough pavement leaves Modesto motorcyclist in critical condition

A 49-year-old Modesto man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after crashing his motorcycle shortly after 1 a.m.
The man, whose name was not released because family had not been notified yet, was riding south on Dallas Street toward West Hatch Road, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. "Looks like he was speeding and hit some uneven pavement, causing him to crash," she said. He did not hit any structures, she added.
It was undetermined Monday afternoon whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Bear said.
Any witnesses to the crash are urged to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500.
Comments