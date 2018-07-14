Grandmother with Alzheimer’s inspires Tuolumne teen to raise big money to fight it

Claire Caldera chose to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association as part of her senior project at Summerville High School in Tuolumne County. She did it for grandmother Alice Caldera, who was diagnosed with the memory-robbing condition two years ago.
The result: about $38,500, most of it from an auction of local artists’ works that Claire organized. The event also featured a dinner and a silent auction of other items.
As part of the project, Claire researched the impact of the disease and shadowed professionals in health care. Next month, she will start on a biology degree at California Lutheran University, near Los Angeles.
Claire’s fund-raising is part of the Modesto Walk to End Alzheimer’ s, on Sept 8 at Graceada Park. Her eight-person team is among the top five for such walks nationally.
‘The Laundromat’ tops art contest
“The Laundromat,” a watercolor by William Harris of Modesto, won Best of Show in the Carnegie Art Showcase.
The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock received 244 entries from Northern and Central California and chose 90 to exhibit through Aug. 31.
The Award of Excellence went to Leslee Adams of Modesto for a photograph titled “Abandoned” and to Hudson Berdino of Turlock for the oil-on-canvas “Reading.”
The Award of Merit recognized:
- Vicky Boese of Modesto for the ceramic “Ruth”
- Jack Morris of Modesto for the oil-on-panel “Model Stand”
- Donna Wayman-Maurer of Cressey for the oil-on-canvas “Spirit of America (Amelia Earhart)”
- Virginia White of Modesto for the watercolor “Grange Feeds”
Honorable mention:
- Linda Abbott of Merced for the oil-on-panel “No Trespassing”
- Margarita Anderson of Tracy for the acrylic-on-panel “Just North of Fort Bragg”
- William Conrad of Turlock for the watercolor “Dammit Cinderella, Where Are Our Drinks?”
- David Dolan of Modesto for the mixed-media “A Dream of Cranes”
- Barbara Gill of Modesto for the watercolor “Pedernal Campsite”
- Nathaniel Oliveira of Hughson for the acrylic-and-gold-leaf-on-canvas “What is Sakura?”
The exhibition is in the Ferrari Gallery at the center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. More information is at www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
And finally ...
Hilmar Cheese Co. unveiled a mural about the dairy industry Friday and used the occasion to help a food bank.
The 32-by-60-foot work is billed as the largest hand-painted dairy mural in the nation. The Lander Avenue company was one of seven chosen for an “Undeniably Dairy” mural by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
People attending the unveiling got a scoop of ice cream in exchange for donating a nonperishable item to the Hilmar Helping Hands food bank for low-income people. “Scoop It Forward,” the organizers called it.
The mural is on an outdoor wall near the Hilmar Cheese visitor center.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
