Woman killed in north Modesto traffic accident near Costco

A woman was killed in a traffic accident on Pelandale Avenue in north Modesto, CA, on Friday, July 6, 2018.
By
Up Next
A woman was killed in a traffic accident on Pelandale Avenue in north Modesto, CA, on Friday, July 6, 2018.
By

News

Elderly woman who died in Pelandale crash identified

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

July 09, 2018 09:59 AM

The woman who died in a traffic collision on Pelandale Avenue on Friday was identified as 86-year-old Norma Quattrin, of Modesto.

Modesto Police said Quattrin was driving a Ford Fiesta westbound on Pelandale when she ran a red light in front of the Costco shopping center and collided with the driver of a Nissan turning left into the shopping center on a green arrow.

Quattrin's Ford continued to the west side of the intersection where it stopped upon hitting a sign in the center divider.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. It is unknown whether Quattrin died of injuries sustained in the crash or from a medical condition, as an autopsy has not yet been completed.

The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

Related stories from Modesto Bee

  Comments  