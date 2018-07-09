Parking mishap badly hurts pedestrian pinned against storefront

A driver who accidentally hit the gas while trying to park at a Sonora store hit a pedestrian Sunday morning, causing major injuries.
The crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. at PriceCo Foods, 13765 Mono Way. Sonora resident Richard Williams, 90, was parking his 2000 Chevrolet pickup when his foot slipped off the brake pedal and onto the accelerator, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The pickup lurched onto the sidewalk and into a crate of watermelons and Sonora resident Derek Sonnenfelt, 33. The Chevy pinned Sonnenfelt against the concrete storefront.
Several residents came to Sonnenfelt's aid, the CHP reported. He was taken by air ambulance to Doctors Medical Center.
Williams was uninjured, the CHP reported.
