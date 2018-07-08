Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/09/18)

MODESTO
What: The Science of Animals
When: Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum invites youth and their families to learn about the science of animals. The classes run Tuesdays to Fridays for youths in grade K-2. The cost is $80 for members, $100 for nonmembers for the week. For more information or sign-up, call 209-575-6196 or email gvm@mjc.edu or visit squareup.com/market/gvmatmjc and click on the “2018 Summer Camp” logo in the middle of the page.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: No-host dinner that will feature the history of California. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: Latino Community Roundtable monthly luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: Stanislaus County Sheriff-elect Jeff Dirkse will discuss his goals for the department. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Table reservations of four or more are available. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: Meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Jim DeMartini and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson school board meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson Unified School District, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: Meeting begins in closed session at 5 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown offers two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
SONORA
What: Columbia Big Band Street Dance
When: Saturday, 6-10 p.m.
Where: 11255 Jackson St., Columbia State Historic Park
Info: Friends of Columbia State Historic Park celebrate Columbia’s 73rd year as a park by hosting the 23th annual Big Band Street Dance. Admission is free and 1940s costumes are encouraged. At 11 a.m., take a free tour of town with a park aide focusing on life during the 1930s and 1940s.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center offers “Masterpieces I” for ages 8-12. The cost for the camp is $150. Other camp days designed for different age groups also offered. For more information on each camp and to register, call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.7
Comments