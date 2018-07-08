Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/09/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
June 27
STILLWELL: Kristi and Joey, Oakdale, boy
June 28
MORRIS: Stephanie and Steven, Modesto, boy
ROBERTS: Autumn and Drew, Modesto, boy
REGALADO: Marissa and Carlos Castano, Patterson, girl
VILLANUEVA: Alexia and Joseph, III, Stockton, boy
June 29
HERNANDEZ: Codie and Esequiel, III, Modesto, boy
CHEATWOOD: Cierra and Cody Johnson, Copperopolis, girl
DUENAS: Josephina and Omar Lara, Turlock, boy
RATTI: Lisa and John, Manteca, girl
June 30
ANDRADE: Taylor and Juan Hernandez, Modesto, boy
WOOD: April and Keith, Stockton, girl
July 1
ARCHER: Amanda and Bruce Cody Davies, Manteca boy
July 2
DADE: Stefanie and Stephen, Modesto, girl
BAXTER: Crystal and Steven, Stockton, girl
JONES: Amy and Alejandro Campos, Modesto, boy
LOPEZ: Monica and Eliseo Lopez-Pacheco, Ceres, boy
July 3
JUNEZ-PICENO: Rebeca and Gonzalo Marquez, Stockton, boy
DAWSON: Ashley and William, Stockton, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
June 28
RAZ-HERNANDEZ: Marlet, Turlock, girl
DIAZ: Katyanne, Turlock, girl
June 29
ZIMMERMAN: Adelaide and Brandon Garcia, Patterson, boy
LOPEZ: Alicia and Anthony, Turlock, boy
June 30
HASTINGS: Antonia and Jason, Turlock, boy
July 1
FLORES: Roselia and Arelio, Atwater, boy
HARTSFIELD: Megan and Jared, Turlock, boy
AVINA: Erika, Delhi, boy
GREWAL: Gurpreet and Sukhraj Singh, Livingston, girl
SALAZAR: Olga, Waterford, girl
July 2
GLUKHOVSKAYA: Yuliya, Ceres, girl
LOMELI: Yessica and Carlos, Atwater, boy
July 3
KAUR: Navjeet and Surjit Malhi, Turlock, girl
July 4
ANDERSEN: Jessica and Mason, Gustine, boy
JIMENEZ: Maria, Delhi, boy
