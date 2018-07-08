News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/09/18)

Bee Staff Reports

July 08, 2018 02:46 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

June 27

STILLWELL: Kristi and Joey, Oakdale, boy

June 28

MORRIS: Stephanie and Steven, Modesto, boy

ROBERTS: Autumn and Drew, Modesto, boy

REGALADO: Marissa and Carlos Castano, Patterson, girl

VILLANUEVA: Alexia and Joseph, III, Stockton, boy

June 29

HERNANDEZ: Codie and Esequiel, III, Modesto, boy

CHEATWOOD: Cierra and Cody Johnson, Copperopolis, girl

DUENAS: Josephina and Omar Lara, Turlock, boy

RATTI: Lisa and John, Manteca, girl

June 30

ANDRADE: Taylor and Juan Hernandez, Modesto, boy

WOOD: April and Keith, Stockton, girl

July 1

ARCHER: Amanda and Bruce Cody Davies, Manteca boy

July 2

DADE: Stefanie and Stephen, Modesto, girl

BAXTER: Crystal and Steven, Stockton, girl

JONES: Amy and Alejandro Campos, Modesto, boy

LOPEZ: Monica and Eliseo Lopez-Pacheco, Ceres, boy

July 3

JUNEZ-PICENO: Rebeca and Gonzalo Marquez, Stockton, boy

DAWSON: Ashley and William, Stockton, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

June 28

RAZ-HERNANDEZ: Marlet, Turlock, girl

DIAZ: Katyanne, Turlock, girl

June 29

ZIMMERMAN: Adelaide and Brandon Garcia, Patterson, boy

LOPEZ: Alicia and Anthony, Turlock, boy

June 30

HASTINGS: Antonia and Jason, Turlock, boy

July 1

FLORES: Roselia and Arelio, Atwater, boy

HARTSFIELD: Megan and Jared, Turlock, boy

AVINA: Erika, Delhi, boy

GREWAL: Gurpreet and Sukhraj Singh, Livingston, girl

SALAZAR: Olga, Waterford, girl

July 2

GLUKHOVSKAYA: Yuliya, Ceres, girl

LOMELI: Yessica and Carlos, Atwater, boy

July 3

KAUR: Navjeet and Surjit Malhi, Turlock, girl

July 4

ANDERSEN: Jessica and Mason, Gustine, boy

JIMENEZ: Maria, Delhi, boy

