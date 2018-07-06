Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/07/18)

MODESTO
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: No-host dinner that will feature the history of California. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, July 12, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: Meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Jim Dimartini and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email at somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, July 14, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: River Road and Seventh Street
Info: Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: CHP “Kick 4 Kids”
When: Through Friday, July 27
Where: CHP Modesto Area office, 4030 Kiernan Ave.
Info: The California Highway Patrol Modesto Area office is accepting donations of new sneakers and athletic shoes during the month of July to benefit local children. The “Kicks 4 Kids” shoe drive is being held in partnership with the Modesto Gospel Mission and other area charities to help prepare children for a successful school year. New pairs of shoes can be dropped off in the lobby of the CHP Modesto Area office. Shoes of all sizes, for children from kindergarten through high school age, are needed to help make sure all students have appropriate footwear for the new school year. The shoes will be handed out during a “Back to School Block Party” on Saturday, July 28, at the Modesto Gospel Mission, which will also include haircuts, crafts, lunch and games for those attending. For more information contact Officer Ming-Yang Hsu at 209-545-1440.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offer two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Paint and Decorating Co. was holding a paint sale, advertising all its high grade paints for $3.50 a gallon. They also did house painting, paper hanging and tinting. They were located at the Modesto Hotel Building, 1015 H St., phone number 931.
