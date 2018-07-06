Job losses, farm cuts and other devastating impacts predicted from state's water plan

A final state water board plan released Friday came as no surprise to local irrigation districts and county and city elected officials battling what they call a state water grab.
The State Water Resources Control Board wants dams such as Don Pedro to release 40 percent of natural river flows to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to address what the state calls an "ecological crisis."
Farmers along with Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts, business leaders and elected officials expect devastating impacts to the agriculture industry, the economy, groundwater and the quality of life.
The state's Bay-Delta plan could take as much as 50 percent of February-to-June river flows in some years and 30 percent in others, depending on whether there are agreements with local water users for improving conditions for fisheries. A goal of the plan is restoring severely depleted salmon migrations in the Stanislaus, Tuolume and Merced rivers.
"The San Francisco Bay-Delta is an ecosystem in crisis," State Water Board Chairwoman Felicia Marcus said.
Officials in Stanislaus County said that if the state takes the water, the result will be thousands of acres of fallowed farmland, overdrafted groundwater and spikes in unemployment for a region with an historic reliance on water stored in Sierra reservoirs.
The local agencies organized in the "Worth Your Fight" campaign to resist the water grab cite doubts by experts that larger flows will have much affect on the severely impaired Delta ecosystem.
In a joint statement, the MID and TID charged that the state board disregarded almost 6,600 comments from the campaign, as well as technical analysis that challenged the credibility of a 2016 update of the Delta plan.
"The state water board thinks this plan will have limited harmful effects," the districts said. "But we know this water grab will have devastating impacts to our region. ... We are disappointed, but unfortunately not surprised, that state water board staff decided to ignore these site-specific, peer reviewed studies."
The two irrigation districts, which are co-owners of Don Pedro dam, are joining forces with other water agencies to ask for more time for comment on the final proposal. The state on Friday allowed 21 days for comments.
The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.
