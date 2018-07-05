Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/06/18)

MODESTO
What: Family Fun Night
When: Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Apostolic Jubilee Center, 821 Lassen Ave.
Info: Friday will feature a Safety and Health Fair at this collaborative effort between Apostolic Jubilee Center and law enforcement, all schools in south Modesto, local universities and community college, county library, community-based agencies and groups. Families will receive information from over 40 agencies, with free food, science activities by the Enochs Biotech Club, free books and more. Free backpacks and haircuts will be provided to students in grades 1-8. For more information, contact Jorge Perez at 209-496-5902 or at Perez.ebbb@gmail.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, July 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Guest speaker Kim Stockdale will discuss CPR training. Mended Hearts is a free support group to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, July 11, 7 p.m.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Terry Whithrow, Modesto Irrigation District, Hart Ransom School District and Salida Fire. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email at Woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Monthly Luncheon
When: Thursday, July 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Stanislaus County Sheriff-elect Jeff Dirkse will discuss his goals for the Sheriff’s Department. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
ARNOLD
What: Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday
Where: Bristol Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4
Info: More than 50 booths of original crafts and art. Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday runs adjacent to the festival. Ebbett’s Pass Lion’s Club serves an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. both days for $8. For more information email Kim at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net. Admission and parking are free.
RIVERBANK
What: Society for disABILITIES’ Bike Camp
When: July 9-13, 8:15 a.m.
Where: Cardozo Middle School, 3525 Sante Fe Ave.
Info: Camps provide an immersion experience in bicycling for children and adults with diverse abilities using specially designed equipment and teaching methods. Children over 8 and adults are encouraged to apply. Camp has multiple sessions per day for five days. Volunteers are needed who can run or jog for at least 20 minutes at a time. For more information, contact Channa Kang at 209-524-3536 or email channa@societyfordisabilities.org or societyfordisabilities.org/programs/adapted-bike-camp.
SONORA
What: Outlaws of the Mother Lode lecture
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: New Melones Lake Visitor Center and Museum, Highway 49
Info: Join a park ranger and hear the stories and tall tales of the desperate desperados who ran afoul of the law in the Mother Lode, including Black Bart and Joaquin Murrieta. For additional information on activities, directions, pet restrictions or other questions, call 209-536-9543 or visit www.usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones/index.html.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center offers “Art Adventures” for ages 5-6. The cost for the camp is $25. Other camp days designed for different age groups also offered. For more information on each camp and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Grand Jury recommended that the county hospital construct a new ward to handle tuberculosis patients. The grand jury made the recommendation to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors as they were preparing to draft the 1943-44 county budget. The grand jury deemed the ward being used for tuberculosis patients a disgrace and requested an emergency category be placed in the budget for the construction of a new ward.
