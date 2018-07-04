News

Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/05/18)

July 04, 2018 01:58 PM

MODESTO

What: Senior Day Dances

When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue

Info: Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; sandwich and chips additional $5. Dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.

What: Bringing Veterans Together

When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue

Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.

What: Recovery International Meeting

When: Fridays, 7 p.m.

Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.

Info: Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in its 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.

What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road

Info: No-host dinner will feature the history of California and screening of the film, "The Yosemite Valley." The public is invited and anyone born in California is eligible to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, July 15, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, July 15, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast with biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

PATTERSON

What: Free Dog Adoptions

When: Through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Best Friends Pet Resort, 2631 Olive Ave.

Info: Westside Animals for Adoption wants to find forever homes for its wonderful dogs. For more information call 209-892-3114 or visit www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com or visit WAA's Facebook page.

RIVERBANK

What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends

When: Monday, July 9, 7 p.m.

Where: 2201 Morrill Road

Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.

TURLOCK

What: Cortez Obon Festival

When: Saturday, July 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Cortez Hall, 12937 North Cortez Ave.

Info: The Obon Festival is held in many communities in Japan as well as in Japanese American communities around the United States. The Cortez festival features bazaars with ethnic food, games, cultural displays and more. For more information, call Chris Kubo at 209-535-6523 or email to cortezobon@yahoo.com.

