Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; sandwich and chips additional $5. Dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in its 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, July 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: No-host dinner will feature the history of California and screening of the film, "The Yosemite Valley." The public is invited and anyone born in California is eligible to join the Native Sons. The goal of the Native Sons is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, July 15, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, July 15, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast with biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
PATTERSON
What: Free Dog Adoptions
When: Through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Best Friends Pet Resort, 2631 Olive Ave.
Info: Westside Animals for Adoption wants to find forever homes for its wonderful dogs. For more information call 209-892-3114 or visit www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com or visit WAA's Facebook page.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, July 9, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Cortez Obon Festival
When: Saturday, July 7, 7 p.m.
Where: Cortez Hall, 12937 North Cortez Ave.
Info: The Obon Festival is held in many communities in Japan as well as in Japanese American communities around the United States. The Cortez festival features bazaars with ethnic food, games, cultural displays and more. For more information, call Chris Kubo at 209-535-6523 or email to cortezobon@yahoo.com.
