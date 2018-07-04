Large, two-story airport neighborhood home destroyed by fire

A two-story home in the airport neighborhood that had been converted into a multi-unit dwelling was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.
No one was supposed to be living in the home at 420 South Santa Cruz Ave. as a family had just been evicted, but neighbors reported hearing people inside prior to the fire breaking out, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg.
When firefighters arrived at the home at about 3:30 a.m. fire was venting from the roof and front door.
"The family who was living there got evicted recently but neighbors said they were still there," Jesberg said. "Based on the amount of fire I was skeptical we could find anyone alive."
But firefighters searched the home twice and found no one inside.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation but is suspicious in nature, authorities said.
