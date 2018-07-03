Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/04/18)

MODESTO
What: AARP Smart Driver 4 hour Refresher Course.
When: Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon
Where: Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem Street
Info: This is the refresher course for those who have taken the basic course and will refresh automobile insurance discount certificates for another three years. Topics such as how to deal with aging and driving and how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault will be covered. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register for the course call 209-341-2974.
What: Family Fun Night
When: Fridays, July 6 and July 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Apostolic Jubilee Center, 821 Lassen Ave.
Info: July 6 will feature a Safety and Health Fair, July 13 a Kids and Community Celebration Night at this collaborative effort between Apostolic Jubilee Center and law enforcement, all schools in south Modesto, local universities and community college, county library, community-based agencies and groups. Families will receive information from over 40 agencies, with free food, science activities by the Enochs Biotech Club, free books and more. Free backpacks and haircuts will be provided to students in grades 1-8. For more information, contact Jorge Perez at 209-496-5902 or at Perez.ebbb@gmail.com.
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, July 14, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: River Road and Seventh Street
Info: Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
ARNOLD
What: Annual Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday
Where: Bristols Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4
Info: More than 50 booths of original crafts and art. Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday runs adjacent to the festival. Ebbett’s Pass Lion’s Club serves an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m both days for $8. For more information email Kim at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net. Admission and parking are free.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offer two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Society for disABILITIES’ Bike Camp
When: July 9-13, 8:15 a.m.
Where: Cardozo Middle School, 3525 Sante Fe Ave.
Info: Bike camps provide an immersion experience in bicycling for children and adults with diverse abilities using specially designed equipment and teaching methods. For most, campers learn to ride in the five daily one-hour sessions. Children over 8 and adults are encouraged to apply. Camp has multiple sessions each day. Volunteers are needed and must be able to run or jog for at least 20 minutes at a time. For more information, contact Channa Kang at 209-524-3536 or email channa@societyfordisabilities.org or societyfordisabilities.org/programs/adapted-bike-camp.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center offers “Art Adventures” for ages 5-6. The cost for the camp is $25. Other camp days designed for different age groups also offered. For more information on each camp and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Battle Mountain, Nevada, native Joe Marvel took the title at the first Stanislaus Peace Officers Rodeo at the Oakdale Saddle Club Arena. Marvel was on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit and led the money list for the association with $14,750 in winnings. He rode “Butry” to earn a score of 76, good enough to beat out the rest of the field.
