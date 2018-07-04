Patriotism on display in Modesto as crowds turn out for Fourth of July celebrations

Children waving flags, a long line of floats, marching bands and more highlighted Modesto's Independence Day celebration.
Modesto's annual Fourth of July parade has been going on since 1874 and did the city proud again on Wednesday morning, with 80-plus floats, high school marching bands and representation from several community organizations.
Downtown sidewalks along the entire parade route — 10th and F streets to J Street, 11th Street to I Street — were lined with patriotic spectators who turned out to celebrate America's birthday.
After, many moved over to Tenth Street Plaza in downtown, where the All-American Festival followed the parade and lasted into the afternoon.
People strolled through the plaza from J to K streets where several vendors set up shop and live music provided entertainment.
Some relaxed in the outdoor seating outside restaurants along the plaza. People sipped beverages on the sidewalk outside Ralston's Goat, for instance, where red, white and blue bunting added to the patriotic spirit.
Modesto was just one of many cities and towns in the valley and Mother Lode regions celebrating the Fourth of July. And while the only fireworks display in Modesto was held Tuesday night at John Thurman Field, many other towns set off their community pyrotechnic celebrations on Wednesday evening.
