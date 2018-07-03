Modesto man killed in rural, single-car crash west of Keyes

A 21-year-old Modesto man died Monday after he crashed his car into a concrete canal-crossing barrier and ended up in the water, west of Keyes. He was identified as Alverto Rodriguez, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday.
About 4:50 p.m., Rodriguez was driving north on South Carpenter Road north of East Monte Vista Avenue at an undetermined speed, the California Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons, he allowed his 1995 Honda Civic to veer onto the east shoulder of the road. He struck the bridge barrier at the canal, which caused the Honda to land in the water and become partially submerged.
Emergency personnel removed Rodriguez from the Honda and took him to Doctors Medical Center, where at 5:43 p.m., he was pronounced dead.
Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt, and it does not appear alcohol or drugs factored in the crash, the CHP said.
