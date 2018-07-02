Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/03/18)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion tours
When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 924 15th St.
Info: Modesto’s McHenry Mansion will be open to the public on Fourth of July. Visitors can take a free tour of the historical Victorian mansion during the Fourth of July parade and for up to 30 minutes following. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, July 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts, a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event, meets the second Tuesday of each month. The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Monthly Luncheon
When: Thursday, July 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Stanislaus County Sheriff-Elect Jeff Dirkse will discuss his goals for the Sheriff’s Department. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
OAKDALE
What: DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze
When: Wednesday
Where: Various Locations
Info: This Independence Day holiday, the Oakdale Police Department wants to remind the public to plan for a safe week of festivities by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or drugs. If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI. If you will be drinking, plan how you will get around without driving. Remember these tips for a safe night on the roads:
- Designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home
- Use Uber.
- Have a friend or family member who is about to drive buzzed or impaired?
- Report drunk drivers - call 911.
You can also do your part by volunteering to be a designated sober driver, through the DDVIP program, select bars and restaurants are offering non-alcoholic specialty drinks for sober drivers, among other deals. For more information visit http://bit.ly/OTSDDrinks or www.oakdalegov.com/media-releases.
PATTERSON
What: Free Dog Adoptions
When: Through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon; closed Wednesday
Where: Best Friends Pet Resort, 2631 Olive Ave.
Info: Westside Animals for Adoption wants to find forever homes for its dogs. For more information call 209-892-3114 or visit www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com or visit WAA's Facebook page.
TURLOCK
What: Cortez Obon Festival
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Cortez Hall, 12937 North Cortez Ave.
Info: The Annual Cortez Obon Festival will be held in the parking lot between Cortez Hall and Cortez Buddhist Church on Cortez Avenue, between Santa Fe Drive and Linwood Avenue, southeast of Turlock. The Obon Festival is held in many communities in Japan as well as in Japanese American communities around the United States. Most people of Japanese ancestry celebrate Obon as a homecoming: a time to visit one’s hometown and give homage to ancestors. This festival offers a time to hold major fundraisers in the form of bazaars with ethnic food, games, cultural displays and more. For more information, call Chris Kubo at 209-535-6523 or email to cortezobon@yahoo.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Twain Harte, near the Arch
Info: Registration to participate in the parade starts at 10 a.m., followed by a sing-a-long on the deck of the All That Matters at 10:30 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m., with family activities following on Cedar Street. For more information call the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce at 209-586-4482 or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
