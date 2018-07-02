Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/30/18)

MODESTO
What: Healthy Aging Volunteers Needed
When: Through Sunday
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: Healthy Aging and Association seeks volunteers to co-teach an 8-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching two classes in their first year. Those interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls classes and attending volunteer training, contact Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
What: McHenry Manson Tours
When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 924 15th St.
Info: Modesto’s McHenry Mansion is open to the public on the Fourth of July. Visitors may take a free tour of the historical Victorian mansion during the Fourth of July parade and for up to 30 minutes following the parade. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: AARP Smart Driver 4 hour Refresher Course
When: Thursday, July 5, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St.
Info: This is the refresher course for those who have taken the basic course. This course will refresh your automobile insurance discount certificate for another three years. Topics such as how to deal with aging and driving and how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault will be covered. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register for the course call 209-341-2974.
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, July 14, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: River Road and Seventh Street
Info: Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer Diesel Train Rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. & noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will offer two diesel train rides on every Wednesday, through August 15, at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Then at 11 a.m., young guests (ages up to 6) can enjoy “Story Time” reading activities in the Caboose while children ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Jr. Rangers program that engages children with railroad history in an authentic setting and hands on track building with replica kid-sized track equipment. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission cost is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 7 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
SONORA
What: A Night with Saturn
When: Saturday, 9 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area hosts a planetary viewing party. Saturn will be at close approach to the earth with its surface fully illuminated by the sun. See Saturn and its largest moons while learning about its place in the solar system. Telescopes are available for viewing. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: Foster’s Shoe Store, 807 Tenth Street, advertised an 8-day storewide clearance with ladies shoes for as low as $1. Other deals included ladies high shoes for $6.85 and men’s shoes for $3.09. The manager of the store was F.H. Chase.
