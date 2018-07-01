Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/02/18)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion tours
When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 924 15th St.
Info: Modesto’s McHenry Mansion will be open to the public on Fourth of July. Visitors can take a free tour of the historical Victorian mansion during the Fourth of July parade and for up to 30 minutes following. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course
When: Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St.
Info: This is the refresher course for those who have taken the basic course. This course will refresh your automobile insurance discount certificate for another three years. Topics such as how to deal with aging and driving and how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault will be covered. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register for the course, call 209-341-2974.
What: Family Fun Night
When: Fridays, July 6 and July 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Apostolic Jubilee Center, 821 Lassen Ave.
Info: July 6 will feature a Safety and Health Fair, July 13 a Kids and Community Celebration Night at this collaborative effort between Apostolic Jubilee Center and law enforcement, all schools in south Modesto, local universities and community college, county library, community-based agencies and groups. Families will receive information from over 40 agencies, with free food, science activities by the Enochs Biotech Club, free books and more. Free backpacks and haircuts will be provided to students in grades 1-8. For more information, contact Jorge Perez at 209-496-5902 or at Perez.ebbb@gmail.com.
What: Operation 9-2-99 river cleanup
When: Saturday, July 14, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: River Road and Seventh Street
Info: Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information, email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross seeks public help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Tuesday, 12:15 to 7:30 p.m.; Islamic Center of Manteca SCU, 1058 S. Union Road, Monday, noon to 6 p.m; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
JAMESTOWN
What: Summer diesel train rides
When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and noon
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: California State Parks and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park offer two diesel train rides Wednesdays through Aug. 15. At 11 a.m., ages up to 6 can enjoy story time reading activities in the caboose while ages 7-12 can participate in the hands-on Junior Rangers program that engages children with railroad history. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. Park admission $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson school board meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 7 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
