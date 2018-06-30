Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Post 316 invites any service members who served during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, July 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event that meets the second Tuesday of each month. The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross seeks public help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Tuesday, 12:15 to 7:30 p.m.; Manteca, Islamic Center of Manteca SCU, 1058 S. Union Road, Monday, noon to 6 p.m; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ARNOLD
What: Annual Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 7-8
Where: Bristol Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4
Info: More than 50 booths of original crafts and art. Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday runs adjacent to the festival. Ebbett’s Pass Lion’s Club serves an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m both days for $8. For more information email Kim at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net. Admission and parking are free.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, July 14, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its second Sunday monthly breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, July 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 second Sunday breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free age 6 and under. Complimentary coffee and orange juice. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, July 9, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Cortez Obon Festival
When: Saturday, July 7, 7 p.m.
Where: Cortez Hall, 12937 North Cortez Ave.
Info: The Obon Festival is held in many communities in Japan as well as in Japanese American communities around the United States. The Cortez festival features bazaars with ethnic food, games, cultural displays and more. For more information, call Chris Kubo at 209-535-6523 or email to cortezobon@yahoo.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Twain Harte, near the Arch
Info: Registration to participate in the parade starts at 10 a.m., followed by a sing-a-long on the deck of All That Matters at 10:30 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m., with family activities following on Cedar Street. For more information call the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce at 209-586-4482 or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
