Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/02/18)

Bee Staff Reports

June 29, 2018 04:14 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

June 20

ASHWOOD: Shauntaye and George, Stockton, girl

June 21

BEKEMEYER: Colin and Hoai Ngo, New York, boy

STEVENS: Leanne and Joel, Oakdale, boy

June 22

MACDONALD: Anna and Tyson, Ripon, boy

June 23

QUIROZ: Cassandra and Enyelber Vazquez, Ripon, boy

VARGAS: Ana and Antonio, Waterford, boy

FLEMING: Beatriz and Michael, Delhi, girl

June 24

FLORES: Gloria and Antonio, Lathrop, boy

GRAHAM: Jessica and John Hutton, Jr., Ripon, girl

June 25

SEALES: Norma and William, Salida, girl

MARTINEZ: Marissa and Trinidad, Stockton, boy

June 26

SILVA: Akina and Christian McCain, Tracy, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

June 21

PEREZ: Bridget, Turlock, girl

HIBBS: Amanda and Derek, Turlock, girl

June 22

RICHARDS: Zandea, Denair, girl

June 24

RODRIGUEZ: Areysi, Ceres, girl

ALMARAZ: Maria and Sebastian Berber, Waterford, boy

June 25

VILLA: Maria and Ernesto Castorena, Delhi, boy

BERNAL: Maria, Denair, boy

June 26

REYNOSO: Kirsten and Hector, Turlock, boy

RICHARDSON: Jessica, Turlock, boy

MARTINEZ: Nicole, Atwater, girl

MURRY: Jade, Waterford, girl

June 27

LEDESMA: Sinea, Turlock, girl

