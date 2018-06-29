Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/02/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
June 20
ASHWOOD: Shauntaye and George, Stockton, girl
June 21
BEKEMEYER: Colin and Hoai Ngo, New York, boy
STEVENS: Leanne and Joel, Oakdale, boy
June 22
MACDONALD: Anna and Tyson, Ripon, boy
June 23
QUIROZ: Cassandra and Enyelber Vazquez, Ripon, boy
VARGAS: Ana and Antonio, Waterford, boy
FLEMING: Beatriz and Michael, Delhi, girl
June 24
FLORES: Gloria and Antonio, Lathrop, boy
GRAHAM: Jessica and John Hutton, Jr., Ripon, girl
June 25
SEALES: Norma and William, Salida, girl
MARTINEZ: Marissa and Trinidad, Stockton, boy
June 26
SILVA: Akina and Christian McCain, Tracy, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
June 21
PEREZ: Bridget, Turlock, girl
HIBBS: Amanda and Derek, Turlock, girl
June 22
RICHARDS: Zandea, Denair, girl
June 24
RODRIGUEZ: Areysi, Ceres, girl
ALMARAZ: Maria and Sebastian Berber, Waterford, boy
June 25
VILLA: Maria and Ernesto Castorena, Delhi, boy
BERNAL: Maria, Denair, boy
June 26
REYNOSO: Kirsten and Hector, Turlock, boy
RICHARDSON: Jessica, Turlock, boy
MARTINEZ: Nicole, Atwater, girl
MURRY: Jade, Waterford, girl
June 27
LEDESMA: Sinea, Turlock, girl
