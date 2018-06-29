Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in our 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: First annual Celebrating Frida Fiesta
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bank of Stockton parking lot, 1302 J Street
Info: Modesto’s State Theatre will be showing the movie “Frida,” a biography of Frida Kahlo.” Vendors from the area will be selling their handcrafted items, succulent plants, paintings and more. The event is free to the public. There will also be a best-dressed Frida contest at 3:30 p.m.; prizes will be awarded. The State Theatre is also showing the movie at 1 p.m., cost $8. For more information, call 209-585-6590.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Post 316 invites service members that served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces to its meeting. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
ARNOLD
What: Annual Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 7-8
Where: Bristols Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4
Info: More than 50 booths of original crafts and art. Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday runs adjacent to the festival. Ebbett’s Pass Lion’s Club serves an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m both days for $8. For more information email Kim at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net. Admission and parking are free.
TURLOCK
What: CSU Stanislaus Summer Youth Writing Workshop
When: July 9-20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: CSU Stanislaus Bizzini Hall, 1 University Circle
Info: For students entering grades 2-8 in the fall, this program offers an opportunity for students to develop their writing talents under the leadership of Great Valley Writing Project teachers. Registration for the two-week camp is $275. For more information visit www.csustan.edu/gvwp/turlock. To register on CashNet visit commerce.cashnet.com/GVWP.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Twain Harte, near the Arch
Info: Registration to participate in the parade starts at 10 a.m., followed by a sing-a-long on the deck of the All That Matters at 10:30 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m., with family activities following on Cedar Street. For more information call the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce at 209-586-4482 or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children and adults with disabilities and provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the merchants committee of the Merced Chamber of Commerce authorized its chair, Tom Carr, to contact grocers and barbers in the city concerning supplying laborers for the harvest season. Carr was to inform the groups of plans to close stores, short term, during the peak harvest season. The request for the day closing and night opening of the stores was made by Lon M. Dixon, manager of the United States Employment Service, as the agricultural sector needed the physical help during the day.
