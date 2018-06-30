Dismantle Burbank-Paradise Fire District? No, LAFCO says

The idea of getting rid of west Modesto's Burbank-Paradise Fire District — floated by grand jurors in a scathing report — doesn't make much sense, when several less drastic steps might first be taken.
That's the gist of a response, by an agency dealing with such matters, to the Stanislaus County civil grand jury.
"Dissolution or consolidation is typically the last resort ... when there is no other feasible option," leaders with the Stanislaus Local Agency Formation Commission said in a letter approved Wednesday. It will go to the presiding judge of Stanislaus courts, who oversees the grand jury.
Grand jurors in May blasted the Burbank-Paradise Fire District board as dysfunctional, lacking training and violating state open-meeting requirements. Twice last year, sheriff's deputies were called to board meetings to settle fierce arguments between board members, and the former chief was married to a board member who did not recuse herself from discussing whether to fire him.
A married couple, Rudy Caro and Dianne Culwell-Caro, serve on that board as well as on a water board in the Riverdale community southwest of Modesto, which also drew blistering criticism from grand jurors in a separate report. LAFCO on Wednesday treated the Burbank-Paradise censure only, and may address the Riverdale situation at a later meeting.
As for Burbank-Paradise, "the first priority is to correct these issues rather than eliminate the district," reads LAFCO's letter.
"I think things are on the right track now," said Terry Withrow, a LAFCO commissioner who also is a county supervisor; Burbank-Paradise is within the county area he represents.
"A lot of good things are happening out there," Withrow continued, noting new management under Peter Golling, the recently installed fire chief. Golling has said that the board made several changes to comply with state law and to correct problems in response to the grand jury investigation.
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
Comments