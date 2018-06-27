Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/28/18)

MODESTO
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: This month's topic is "Dealing with Opioids in Stanislaus County" with guest speaker Lynn H. Raible, MD, PhD, the Chief Medical Officer of the Aegis Treatment Center in Modesto, who will discuss the prevalence, genetic factors contributing to addiction and the various treatment options. The luncheon is open to the public, $15; reservations are not required. Vegetarian lunch also available at same price. For more information, call the league office at 209-524-1698.
What: Rotary Club of Modesto Flex
When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.
Where: Chartreuse Muse, 918 10th St.
Info: Modesto area community and business leaders are invited to learn more about Rotary and the Rotary Club of Modesto Flex at an informational paint party. This free event begins at 5:45 p.m. and includes appetizers, wine and networking. Registration highly recommended. For more information contact Debra Hendricks at 209-574-5000 or Cory Swank at 209-557-8866 and register at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register or visit rotary5220.org for more information.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday
Where: Cornerstone Community Bldg., 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City, Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one-stop online resource center for families of individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events, attend monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parent, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
What: Friends of the Modesto Library Benefit
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: State Theater, 1307 J St.
Info: A portion of the proceeds from a screening of the film “American Animals” at the State Theatre will benefit Friends of the Modesto Library to provide materials and services for the Modesto branch. “American Animals” is the true story of four young men who attempt to execute the biggest art heist in U.S. history. Tickets are $10, available at the box office or thestate.org.
DENAIR
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Thursday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Services District, 3850 N. Gratton Rd.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
SONORA
What: A Night with Saturn
When: Saturday, 9 p.m.
Where: New Melones Recreation Office, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road
Info: The New Melones Lake, Marina and Recreation area hosts a planetary viewing party. Saturn will be at close approach to the earth with its surface fully illuminated by the sun. See Saturn and its largest moons while learning about its place in the solar system. Telescopes are available for viewing. Contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Monday, July 2, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Dr.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the California State Senate approved a $5.71 billion budget that included $400,000 for preliminary plans for the then proposed $22 million facility on the Modesto State Hospital grounds. This also included $2.6 million to keep the then current hospital operating during the fiscal year that would end on July 1, 1969.
