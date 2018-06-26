Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/27/18)

MODESTO
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Ongoing
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for this program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
What: Doctors Medical Center Tremors Seminar
When: Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: DMC McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: “Find Hope for Tremors: Deep Brain Stimulation & Essential Tremors Seminar” will feature the Darroch Brain & Spine Institute of DMC, which offers deep brain stimulation, and will be presented by Benjamin Remington, M.D. FAANS, Neurosurgeon of the institute. The procedure can make it possible to overcome some of the challenges from Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders. Seminar is free. For more information or to reserve a seat call 209-576-3569 or visit www.dmc-modesto.com/about-us/classes-events.
What: Celebrating Frida Fiesta
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bank of Stockton parking lot, 1302 J St.
Info: Modesto’s State Theatre will show the movie “Frida,” a biography of Frida Kahlo. Vendors will sell handcrafted items, succulent plants, paintings and more in the parking lot. There also will be a best-dressed Frida contest at 3:30 p.m.; prizes will be awarded. The film also will be show at 1 p.m., cost $8, at the State, 1307 J St. For more information, call 209-585-6590.
ARNOLD
What: Annual Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 7-8
Where: Bristols Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4
Info: More than 50 booths of original crafts and art. Ebbett’s Pass Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday runs adjacent to the festival. Ebbett’s Pass Lion’s Club serves an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m both days for $8. For more information email Kim at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net. Admission and parking are free.
TURLOCK
What: Carnegie Arts Summer Camps
When: Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center offers “Art Adventures” for ages 5-6. The cost for the camp is $25. Other camp days designed for different age groups also offered. For more information on each camp and to register call Lisa McDermott at 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org/current-schedule.
WATERFORD
What: Society for disAbilities Water Ski Program
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: This program is for children and adults with disabilities and provides access to water skiing for many blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Minimum age to participate is 7. Entrance fee $10 per vehicle to the Modesto Reservoir. For more information contact Channa at 209-524-3536 or email at channa@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto Board of Education voted unanimously to freeze the salaries of the school system’s 2,000 employees to allow the board flexibility to deal with property tax revenue lost under Proposition 13. The freeze was recommended by Superintendent Bert C. Corona.
