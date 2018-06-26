'I want nothing but scalps.' School board member raises ire with Facebook 'stunt'

Modesto City Schools trustee John Walker had to answer for an angry post on his Facebook page last week over an issue that won't go away.

Walker was livid in learning that his request for data on Language Institute funding was not included by staff in Monday's board agenda.

"The contention is that if we tell the truth and put all the cards on the table we are going to get yelled at," his post read. "What the hell do you think is already going on. ... If I have to stand up, grab a microphone and lose my ever loving mind Monday night I am going to swing back and be damned who gets whacked."

His post also said: "If I cannot get one simple slide that tells more truth than I have seen presented in 2.5 years, I want nothing but scalps Monday night be damned the consequences."

A copy of the post fell into the hands of Language Institute supporters, some of whom attended Monday's meeting to defend the award-winning program that teaches English to immigrant and refugee students at Davis High School.

Debbie Barrera, an advocate for Spanish-speaking students, quoted from his posts and told Walker: "We were doing well until you pulled a stunt like this."

Lindsey Bird, coordinator of the Language Institute, defended the right of students to air their concerns at meetings about better access to education. "If we remain silent our students are not served. If we speak up we are accused of identity politics," Bird said.

Walker said Tuesday his post came out of frustration over people dropping the race and ethnicity cards in discussions with the school board. “Every time they drag politics into it and drop the same cards,” he said.

A longtime struggle over enrollment policies for the Davis program has long spurred debate before the school board. The issues resurfaced this spring and actually resulted in more flexible policies giving English learners better access to education.

The school board gave initial approval to the policy changes June 4. Three days later, a Walker social media post said he had made a request for data on spending at the Language Institute and the report was "going to turn some heads upside down" at the June 25 meeting.

A group that supports the LI, including some Modesto Junior College professors and community activists, attended Monday's meeting to make sure the policy gains, up for a second reading, remained intact and the program's funding wasn't jeopardized.

District staff ultimately granted Walker's wish with a bar graph showing the Language Institute has cost $3,300 to $5,700 more per student than funding for general education students since 2012.

Supporters of the Language Institute and other board members stressed the numbers meant nothing because there was no comparison with other education programs for students with special needs. Those special needs programs, requiring more extensive resources, are naturally more costly than general education.

Chris Peterson of the Modesto Teachers Association said the graph was unfair unless it showed costs for special education and other programs for students with special needs. "I am not sure how it helps the discussion," he said.

Trustee Cindy Marks assured the district "is not planning to take funds from the Language Institute." She said she wished all high schoolers had the same passion as the international students at Davis.

Walker said he asked for the report for the sake of transparency and openness. He added Tuesday that the numbers at least show the district has not scrimped on funding for the Language Institute and is not discriminating against the students.

Monday, the school board gave final approval, without discussion, to the policy changes allowing some refugee students to be placed in grade levels based more on their education experience rather than age. A 16- or 17-year-old placed in 10th grade will have three years in high school and a possible "super senior" year to complete graduation requirements or become university-eligible.

The super senior option is open to students as long as they don't turn 21 in that extra year.

Walker said he purged about a dozen 'friends' from his Facebook, including a Modesto Bee staff writer, after learning his posts had been leaked. He said he took down last week's angry post on advice from board President Amy Neumann.

Walker said he hopes the board can get past the constant squabbles with some groups and work on academic achievement and advancement for disadvantaged students.

“If I snap once every three years it is probably not so bad,” he said.