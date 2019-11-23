Book of Dreams
Modesto Bee 2019 ‘A Book of Dreams’ Contributors
Here is a list of the donors for the 2019 Book of Dreams. Some donors wished to remain anonymous and/or wished to keep their donation amount anonymous. We thank all of our donors. Those wishing to contribute can go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod
|First Name/Last Name
|Organization Name
|Amount
|Honorariums
|Memorials
|Porges Family Foundation
|5000
|Jim and Jane Irwin-Findarle
|100
|John Findarle
|Honorable Valli Israels
|100
|John Louis Stott
|200
Grace Lieberman
|Sharon and Jim Sumner
|75
Herb and Virginia Sutter
|Dave and Brenda Normoyle
|250
|Sandy Dieker
|100
|Doug Basmajian
|1000
|Anonymous
|100
|Clarence and June Blom
|100
|Carleen Goodrich
|100
|Betty L Hedstrom
|Margaret Kaelin
|Randy and Sue Siefkin
|Joan Pamela Smith
|The Stratford at Beyer Park
|25
|Tom and Denise Solomon
|100
|Yvonne Allen
|100
|Dwaine W. Johnson
|500
|Anonymous
|Carl and DeAnn Von Rotz
|Patricia Morrow
|Anonymous
|100
|Christine Beckstrom
|200
|Anonymous
|15
|Lucas Yosh
|Ellen Dambrosio
|200
|Anonymous
|500
|Anonymous
|10000
|George and Helen Badal
|250
|Rhonda Bryan
|100
|Dionicio Daniel Cruz
|100
|Anonymous
|Stephanie Kincanon
|Samuel and Alyne Oppenheim
|50
|Garth Stapley
|Hazel Paul
|100
|Delsie Schrimp
|500
|Lynn and Sue Zwahlen
|100
|Mike and Melissa Tozzi
|100
|Richard and Jill Connolly
|100
|Ron and Janice Emerzian
|100
|Daryl Farnsworth
|50
|Newby and Georgia Herrick
|250
|Elaine D. Ixcot
|50
|Diane R. Keller
|100
|Jerry and Seena Rhine
|100
|Stan and Janet Skooglund
|200
|Richard and Debbie Stone
|100
|Joe and Ann Swain
|200
|Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.
|200
|Jim Yettman
|100
|Terrence Nolan
|100
|Barbara Nordman
|50
|Lt. Cmdr. Patrick O’Sullivan
|50
|Benchmark Farm Management, Inc.
|2500
