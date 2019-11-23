Book of Dreams

Modesto Bee 2019 ‘A Book of Dreams’ Contributors

Here is a list of the donors for the 2019 Book of Dreams. Some donors wished to remain anonymous and/or wished to keep their donation amount anonymous. We thank all of our donors. Those wishing to contribute can go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod

First Name/Last NameOrganization NameAmountHonorariumsMemorials


Porges Family Foundation5000



Jim and Jane Irwin-Findarle

100

John Findarle
Honorable Valli Israels

100



John Louis Stott

200

Grace Lieberman

Sharon and Jim Sumner

75

Herb and Virginia Sutter



Dave and Brenda Normoyle

250



Sandy Dieker

100



Doug Basmajian

1000



Anonymous

100



Clarence and June Blom

100



Carleen Goodrich

100



Betty L Hedstrom







Margaret Kaelin







Randy and Sue Siefkin







Joan Pamela SmithThe Stratford at Beyer Park25



Tom and Denise Solomon

100



Yvonne Allen

100



Dwaine W. Johnson

500



Anonymous







Carl and DeAnn Von Rotz







Patricia Morrow







Anonymous

100



Christine Beckstrom

200



Anonymous

15

Lucas Yosh
Ellen Dambrosio

200



Anonymous

500



Anonymous

10000



George and Helen Badal

250



Rhonda Bryan

100



Dionicio Daniel Cruz

100



Anonymous







Stephanie Kincanon







Samuel and Alyne Oppenheim

50Garth Stapley

Hazel Paul

100



Delsie Schrimp

500



Lynn and Sue Zwahlen

100



Mike and Melissa Tozzi

100



Richard and Jill Connolly

100



Ron and Janice Emerzian

100



Daryl Farnsworth

50



Newby and Georgia Herrick

250



Elaine D. Ixcot

50



Diane R. Keller

100



Jerry and Seena Rhine

100



Stan and Janet Skooglund

200



Richard and Debbie Stone

100



Joe and Ann Swain

200





Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.200



Jim Yettman

100



Terrence Nolan

100



Barbara Nordman

50



Lt. Cmdr. Patrick O’Sullivan

50





Benchmark Farm Management, Inc.2500



