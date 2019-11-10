Book of Dreams: A letter to our readers

Dear Readers,

Today kicks off our annual holiday fundraising drive — A Book of Dreams.

Since 1990, The Bee, along with its generous donors, have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Modesto-area agencies and individuals in need. Over the last several years, The Bee has partnered with the Stanislaus Community Foundation.

Last year, thanks to you and the Stanislaus Community Foundation, we raised a record $82,000, which was divided among seven agencies whose missions centered largely on offering shelter, food and hope to the homeless.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Among our journalism goals this year has been to focus on coverage of children’s issues, which we have accomplished with our grant-funded reporter, ChrisAnna Mink. It only seemed appropriate that our 2019 Book of Dreams would center on agencies that help children — a population that’s among the most vulnerable in our community.

We received a wonderful early contribution — a $5,000 matching gift from the Porges family. Norm and son Evan Porges, the former owners of Prime Shine Car Wash, are known throughout the area for giving back to the community via the Porges Family Foundation.

Over the next several weeks, we hope you enjoy learning more about the program and this year’s organizations, the important work they do and the people they help. And, of course, we hope you are moved to give to A Book of Dreams. It’s a great way to honor or remember a loved one, or just to help some amazing people with the good work they do.

Each week, we will print the list of contributors — unless you prefer to remain anonymous — and the name of someone in whose honor or memory the gift is given. If you have donated during the past, thank you so very much. If you are new to A Book of Dreams, welcome! And we hope you and your family have a healthy and joyous holiday season.

Brian Clark

Editor, The Modesto Bee

Marian Kaanon

CEO, Stanislaus Community Foundation

Our Featured Agencies

Nov. 10: 2018 donations make an impact

Nov. 17: Jessica’s House, Turlock

Nov. 24: Center for Human Services, Stanislaus County

Dec. 1: Cricket’s Hope, Oakdale

Dec. 8: Haven Youth Center, Modesto

Dec. 15: Learning Quest, Modesto

To donate online, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod