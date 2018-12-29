2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

A Book of Dreams Contributors
This is a list of contributors – through Dec. 28 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod
Name
Organization/Honorarium/Memorial
Amount
John Stott
$150
Anonymous
$700
Clarence P. & June D. Blom
$100
Linda S. Kenyon
$100
Terri L. Mitchell
$10
Anonymous
$100
Delsie L. Schrimp
$500
Joan P. Smith
The Stratford At Beyer Park
$25
Nan G. Winter
$100
Nick and Mardy Chipponeri
$200
Anne & George Britton
$125
Dave & Brenda Normoyle
$250
Ceres Woman’s Club
$100
Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto
$1,000
Lee M. Brooks
$500
Chella J. Gonsalves
$100
Elaine D. Ixcot
$50
Peggie Kaelin
$100
Anonymous
$25
Hazel A. Paul
$100
Mike and Melissa Tozzi
$100
Sharyn L. Brown
$70
Anonymous
$50
Jane A. Grant
Jennifer Ortman
$50
Anonymous
$50
Susan D.L. Hickerson
$40
Peggy Hoyle
$50
Joseph Kaaekuahiwi
Big Island Movers
$300
Diane R. Keller
$100
Stephanie Kincanon
$100
Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance
$25
Mel and Betty Lowe
$200
Joe and Karen Martini
$200
Patricia J. Morrow
$100
Stephen and Linda Ray
$200
Stan and Janet Skooglund
$100
Anonymous
$100
Lorese G. Vandermark
Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.
$200
Deborah M. Gunther
$50
Ellen & Mike Dambrosio
$100
Anonymous
$50
Bill & Vernonica Loretelli
$100
Loretelli Family
Loretelli Farms
$200
Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh
$50
Richard & Jill Connolly
$100
Jonaca & Bill Driscoll
$300
Rudy Estrada
$50
Sharon & David Froba
$300
Lawton N. Hards
$50
Cathy Jennison
$200
Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self
$150
Anonymous
$500
Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau
$50
Patrick L. O’Sullivan
$50
Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen
$100
William Rose
$200
John and Marge Scheuber
$200
Sue and Randy Siefkin
$100
Joe and Ann Swain
Swain Financial Services Inc
$250
Randy and Sandy Clark
$250
Tim and Lisa Bettencourt
$250
Anonymous
$25
Ron and Lynn Dickerson
Ryan Dickerson
$100
Anonymous
$20
Anonymous
$100
Doug and Frieda Rector
$100
Paul F. Tischer
$500
Tom and Grace Van Groningen
$200
Brent Wedge
$100
T. Nolan and S. Keyser
$100
Ed and Lois Cathcart
$100
Anonymous
$50
Anonymous
$100
Anonymous
$100
John and Roberta Greenstreet
$200
Mick and Sharon Hickman
$50
Anonymous
$200
Anonymous
$50
Shri Hanuman Mandir of Modesto
$51
David and Melba Yarbrough
Anonymous
$100
Don and Alvera Baumgratz
$100
Anonymous
$200
Anonymous
$25
Carmen Ingols
$100
Anonymous
$50
Anonymous
$50
Claudia J Nunes
$50
Brian and Pat Clark
$200
Susan Creedon
$250
Johnna and Ken Bryant
$100
George and Helen Badal
$100
Dionicio D Cruz and Family
$100
The Halfman Family
$25
Richard and Zanetta Erickson
$500
Ron and Jackie Greenwood
$200
Betty L Hedstrom
Newby and Georgia Herrick
$150
Barbara M. Ott
$150
Patricia Walters
$50
Helen Woods
$100
Anonymous
$100
John and Colleen Myrtakis
$100
Vicetta Lee Utley
$100
Sharon and David Schroeder
$100
Louise and Paul Kantro
$200
Ed and Pam DiFrancia
$100
Sandra de Alcuaz
$250
Marcie S. Dillon
$300
Gerry Jackson
In Memory of my daughter Kim
$100
Tom and Denna Jackson
$500
Josephine C. Krueger
$100
Pam Mendoza
$25
Anonymous
$50
Lynn and Sue Zwahlen
$100
Barbara and Tom Knight
$75
Judy A Lehr
$100
Anonymous
$20
Nancy and Gordon Berg
$100
Carol and Bill Rogers
$50
Carl and Rebecca Heffner
$100
Mary L. Lyons/Mapes Family Ranch
$10,000
Jim and Lisa Pfaff
$250
Amanda and Noah Hughes
Frank Cantele
$100
Christine Beckstrom
$200
Charles & Dianne Swanson
Norma Swanson
$50
Carol J Jorritsma
$25
Steve and Terri Taylor
Barbara Martin, Marjorie Westlake
$200
Marilyn and William Michael
$100
Satendra and Madhu Singh
Hannah Prasad
$100
Charlene West
Calvin and Pauline Laakso
$100
Joe Kroeze
Eva Kroeze
$100
Richard and Debbie Stone
$100
Anonymous
$40
Mike and Irene Schenone
Cathy Johns and Elmer Schenone
Eve Sue
Marguerite Engelhardt
$250
Anonymous
$10,000
Mike Fenley
$200
Yvonne A. Allen
$100
Cheryl and Jim Banducci
$100
Rhonda Bryan
$100
Christine Corning
$100
Michael and Patricia Cousins
$100
Kenn and Jessica Cunningham
Ham Cunningham; Dick Cunningham; Cindy Gipp
Don and Elaine Harmon
$200
Dolores Angela Herrera
$50
Leslie Hoegh
$300
Agnes Land
$100
Alice Lowe
Tim Lowe
$500
Steve Malmberg
Alma Johnson
$100
Lou McGrath
$100
Cliff and Arlene Nagle
$100
Kaye and Jerry Osborn
$50
Ruben and Mary Ellen Ramos
$50
H. Dieter and Hanna Renning
Tom and Denise Solomon
$100
Henrietta Sparkman
$100
Joan Theaker
$150
Anonymous
$25
Anonymous
$50
Anonymous
$100
Stanislaus Community Foundation - Focus on Prevention Fund
$25,000
Curtis and Nancy Grant
George Blom
$500
Robin Carol Johnson
$200
Coleen Sparkman
$100
Anonymous
$50
Jim and Betty Bickner
Clayton Burch
$100
Jack and Sheila Collishaw
$500
Judith A. Lyons
$100
Anonymous
$50
Jan and Gary Hartley
$50
Bob, Jonathan and Katherine McManus
$100
Pat Oliver
$100
Catherine Quittmeyer
$100
Michael J Kumler
Jenny and Donald
$500
Anonymous
$7,000
Glenn and Carol Andrews
$200
Santokh Singh Kodial
$250
Ron and Charlotte Carpenter
Carl and Cathern Rinehart
$200
RJ Heck
Uninsured people in Stanislaus County
$100
Elizabeth Silveira-Crow
$100
Anonymous
$1,000
Regina Kirk
$10
Cynthia Lopez
Ana M Lopez
$100
Denise Key
$50
Robert and Susan Allaire
$100
Ann M. Arnold
$100
Anonymous
$200
Ruth Ann Bonzi
$75
Janelle Gray
$500
Deborah Gunther
$50
Susan James
$50
James and Pamela Smith
$75
Paul and Karen Cornwell
$200
Mike and Suki Kiyoi
$100
