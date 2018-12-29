2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

Book of Dreams

This is a list of contributors – through Dec. 28 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod

Name

Organization/Honorarium/Memorial

Amount

John Stott

$150

Anonymous

$700

Clarence P. & June D. Blom

$100

Linda S. Kenyon

$100

Terri L. Mitchell

$10

Anonymous

$100

Delsie L. Schrimp

$500

Joan P. Smith

The Stratford At Beyer Park

$25

Nan G. Winter

$100

Nick and Mardy Chipponeri

$200

Anne & George Britton

$125

Dave & Brenda Normoyle

$250

Ceres Woman’s Club

$100

Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto

$1,000

Lee M. Brooks

$500

Chella J. Gonsalves

$100

Elaine D. Ixcot

$50

Peggie Kaelin

$100

Anonymous

$25

Hazel A. Paul

$100

Mike and Melissa Tozzi

$100

Sharyn L. Brown

$70

Anonymous

$50

Jane A. Grant

Jennifer Ortman

$50

Anonymous

$50

Susan D.L. Hickerson

$40

Peggy Hoyle

$50

Joseph Kaaekuahiwi

Big Island Movers

$300

Diane R. Keller

$100

Stephanie Kincanon

$100

Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance

$25

Mel and Betty Lowe

$200

Joe and Karen Martini

$200

Patricia J. Morrow

$100

Stephen and Linda Ray

$200

Stan and Janet Skooglund

$100

Anonymous

$100

Lorese G. Vandermark

Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.

$200

Deborah M. Gunther

$50

Ellen & Mike Dambrosio

$100

Anonymous

$50

Bill & Vernonica Loretelli

$100

Loretelli Family

Loretelli Farms

$200

Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh

$50

Richard & Jill Connolly

$100

Jonaca & Bill Driscoll

$300

Rudy Estrada

$50

Sharon & David Froba

$300

Lawton N. Hards

$50

Cathy Jennison

$200

Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self

$150

Anonymous

$500

Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau

$50

Patrick L. O’Sullivan

$50

Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen

$100

William Rose

$200

John and Marge Scheuber

$200

Sue and Randy Siefkin

$100

Joe and Ann Swain

Swain Financial Services Inc

$250

Randy and Sandy Clark

$250

Tim and Lisa Bettencourt

$250

Anonymous

$25

Ron and Lynn Dickerson

Ryan Dickerson

$100

Anonymous

$20

Anonymous

$100

Doug and Frieda Rector

$100

Paul F. Tischer

$500

Tom and Grace Van Groningen

$200

Brent Wedge

$100

T. Nolan and S. Keyser

$100

Ed and Lois Cathcart

$100

Anonymous

$50

Anonymous

$100

Anonymous

$100

John and Roberta Greenstreet

$200

Mick and Sharon Hickman

$50

Anonymous

$200

Anonymous

$50

Shri Hanuman Mandir of Modesto

$51

David and Melba Yarbrough

Anonymous

$100

Don and Alvera Baumgratz

$100

Anonymous

$200

Anonymous

$25

Carmen Ingols

$100

Anonymous

$50

Anonymous

$50

Claudia J Nunes

$50

Brian and Pat Clark

$200

Susan Creedon

$250

Johnna and Ken Bryant

$100

George and Helen Badal

$100

Dionicio D Cruz and Family

$100

The Halfman Family

$25

Richard and Zanetta Erickson

$500

Ron and Jackie Greenwood

$200

Betty L Hedstrom

Newby and Georgia Herrick

$150

Barbara M. Ott

$150

Patricia Walters

$50

Helen Woods

$100

Anonymous

$100

John and Colleen Myrtakis

$100

Vicetta Lee Utley

$100

Sharon and David Schroeder

$100

Louise and Paul Kantro

$200

Ed and Pam DiFrancia

$100

Sandra de Alcuaz

$250

Marcie S. Dillon

$300

Gerry Jackson

In Memory of my daughter Kim

$100

Tom and Denna Jackson

$500

Josephine C. Krueger

$100

Pam Mendoza

$25

Anonymous

$50

Lynn and Sue Zwahlen

$100

Barbara and Tom Knight

$75

Judy A Lehr

$100

Anonymous

$20

Nancy and Gordon Berg

$100

Carol and Bill Rogers

$50

Carl and Rebecca Heffner

$100

Mary L. Lyons/Mapes Family Ranch

$10,000

Jim and Lisa Pfaff

$250

Amanda and Noah Hughes

Frank Cantele

$100

Christine Beckstrom

$200

Charles & Dianne Swanson

Norma Swanson

$50

Carol J Jorritsma

$25

Steve and Terri Taylor

Barbara Martin, Marjorie Westlake

$200

Marilyn and William Michael

$100

Satendra and Madhu Singh

Hannah Prasad

$100

Charlene West

Calvin and Pauline Laakso

$100

Joe Kroeze

Eva Kroeze

$100

Richard and Debbie Stone

$100

Anonymous

$40

Mike and Irene Schenone

Cathy Johns and Elmer Schenone

Eve Sue

Marguerite Engelhardt

$250

Anonymous

$10,000

Mike Fenley

$200

Yvonne A. Allen

$100

Cheryl and Jim Banducci

$100

Rhonda Bryan

$100

Christine Corning

$100

Michael and Patricia Cousins

$100

Kenn and Jessica Cunningham

Ham Cunningham; Dick Cunningham; Cindy Gipp

Don and Elaine Harmon

$200

Dolores Angela Herrera

$50

Leslie Hoegh

$300

Agnes Land

$100

Alice Lowe

Tim Lowe

$500

Steve Malmberg

Alma Johnson

$100

Lou McGrath

$100

Cliff and Arlene Nagle

$100

Kaye and Jerry Osborn

$50

Ruben and Mary Ellen Ramos

$50

H. Dieter and Hanna Renning

Tom and Denise Solomon

$100

Henrietta Sparkman

$100

Joan Theaker

$150

Anonymous

$25

Anonymous

$50

Anonymous

$100

Stanislaus Community Foundation - Focus on Prevention Fund

$25,000

Curtis and Nancy Grant

George Blom

$500

Robin Carol Johnson

$200

Coleen Sparkman

$100

Anonymous

$50

Jim and Betty Bickner

Clayton Burch

$100

Jack and Sheila Collishaw

$500

Judith A. Lyons

$100

Anonymous

$50

Jan and Gary Hartley

$50

Bob, Jonathan and Katherine McManus

$100

Pat Oliver

$100

Catherine Quittmeyer

$100

Michael J Kumler

Jenny and Donald

$500

Anonymous

$7,000

Glenn and Carol Andrews

$200

Santokh Singh Kodial

$250

Ron and Charlotte Carpenter

Carl and Cathern Rinehart

$200

RJ Heck

Uninsured people in Stanislaus County

$100

Elizabeth Silveira-Crow

$100

Anonymous

$1,000

Regina Kirk

$10

Cynthia Lopez

Ana M Lopez

$100

Denise Key

$50

Robert and Susan Allaire

$100

Ann M. Arnold

$100

Anonymous

$200

Ruth Ann Bonzi

$75

Janelle Gray

$500

Deborah Gunther

$50

Susan James

$50

James and Pamela Smith

$75

Paul and Karen Cornwell

$200

Mike and Suki Kiyoi

$100

