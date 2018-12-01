2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

A Book of Dreams Contributors
This is a list of contributors – through Nov. 30– to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod
|Name
|Organization/Honorium/Memorial
|Amount
|John Stott
|$150
|Anonymous
|$700
|Clarence P. & June D. Blom
|$100
|Linda S. Kenyon
|$100
|Terri L. Mitchell
|$10
|Anonymous
|$100
|Delsie L. Schrimp
|$500
|Joan P. Smith
|The Stratford At Beyer Park
|$25
|Nan G. Winter
|$100
|Nick and Mardy Chipponeri
|$200
|Anne & George Britton
|$125
|Dave & Brenda Normoyle
|$250
|Carmen Ingols
|$100
|Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto
|$1,000
|Lee M. Brooks
|$500
|Chella J. Gonsalves
|$100
|Elaine D. Ixcot
|$50
|Peggie Kaelin
|$100
|Anonymous
|$25
|Hazel A. Paul
|$100
|Mike and Melissa Tozzi
|$100
|Sharyn L. Brown
|$70
|Anonymous
|$50
|Jane A. Grant
|Jennifer Ortman
|$50
|Anonymous
|$50
|Susan D.L. Hickerson
|$40
|Peggy Hoyle
|$50
|Joseph Kaaekuahiwi
|Big Island Movers
|$300
|Diane R. Keller
|$100
|Stephanie Kincanon
|$100
|Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance
|$25
|Mel and Betty Lowe
|$200
|Joe and Karen Martini
|$200
|Patricia J. Morrow
|$100
|Stephen and Linda Ray
|$200
|Stan and Janet Skooglund
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|Lorese G. Vandermark
|Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.
|$200
|Deborah M. Gunther
|$50
|Ellen & Mike Dambrosio
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Bill & Vernonica Loretelli
|$100
|Loretelli Family
|Loretelli Farms
|$200
|Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh
|$50
|Richard & Jill Connolly
|$100
|Jonaca & Bill Driscoll
|$300
|Rudy Estrada
|$50
|Sharon & David Froba
|$300
|Lawton N. Hards
|$50
|Cathy Jennison
|$200
|Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self
|$150
|Anonymous
|$500
|Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau
|$50
|Patrick L. O’Sullivan
|$50
|Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen
|$100
|William Rose
|$200
|John and Marge Scheuber
|$200
|Sue and Randy Siefkin
|$100
|Joe and Ann Swain
|Swain Financial Services Inc
|$250
|Randy and Sandy Clark
|$250
|Tim and Lisa Bettencourt
|$250
|Anonymous
|$25
|Ron and Lynn Dickerson
|$100
|Anonymous
|$20
|Anonymous
|$100
|Doug and Frieda Rector
|$100
|Paul F. Tischer
|$500
|Tom and Grace Van Groningen
|$200
Comments