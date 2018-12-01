Book of Dreams

2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

December 01, 2018 02:40 PM

A Book of Dreams Contributors

This is a list of contributors – through Nov. 30– to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod

NameOrganization/Honorium/MemorialAmount
John Stott

$150
Anonymous

$700
Clarence P. & June D. Blom

$100
Linda S. Kenyon

$100
Terri L. Mitchell

$10
Anonymous

$100
Delsie L. Schrimp

$500
Joan P. SmithThe Stratford At Beyer Park$25
Nan G. Winter

$100
Nick and Mardy Chipponeri

$200
Anne & George Britton

$125
Dave & Brenda Normoyle

$250
Carmen Ingols

$100


Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto$1,000
Lee M. Brooks

$500
Chella J. Gonsalves

$100
Elaine D. Ixcot

$50
Peggie Kaelin

$100
Anonymous

$25
Hazel A. Paul

$100
Mike and Melissa Tozzi

$100
Sharyn L. Brown

$70
Anonymous

$50
Jane A. GrantJennifer Ortman$50
Anonymous

$50
Susan D.L. Hickerson

$40
Peggy Hoyle

$50
Joseph KaaekuahiwiBig Island Movers$300
Diane R. Keller

$100
Stephanie Kincanon

$100
Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance

$25
Mel and Betty Lowe

$200
Joe and Karen Martini

$200
Patricia J. Morrow

$100
Stephen and Linda Ray

$200
Stan and Janet Skooglund

$100
Anonymous

$100
Lorese G. VandermarkLorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.$200
Deborah M. Gunther

$50
Ellen & Mike Dambrosio

$100
Anonymous

$50
Bill & Vernonica Loretelli

$100
Loretelli FamilyLoretelli Farms$200
Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh

$50
Richard & Jill Connolly

$100
Jonaca & Bill Driscoll

$300
Rudy Estrada

$50
Sharon & David Froba

$300
Lawton N. Hards

$50
Cathy Jennison

$200
Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self

$150
Anonymous

$500
Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau

$50
Patrick L. O’Sullivan

$50
Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen

$100
William Rose

$200
John and Marge Scheuber

$200
Sue and Randy Siefkin

$100
Joe and Ann SwainSwain Financial Services Inc$250
Randy and Sandy Clark

$250
Tim and Lisa Bettencourt

$250
Anonymous

$25
Ron and Lynn Dickerson

$100
Anonymous

$20
Anonymous

$100
Doug and Frieda Rector

$100
Paul F. Tischer

$500
Tom and Grace Van Groningen

$200

  Comments  