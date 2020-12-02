Stanislaus County offering free flu vaccines at drive-thru clinic on Friday

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) AP

With local hospitals full of COVID-19 patients, Stanislaus County Health Services Agency wants to minimize any additional burden of influenza by offering free drive-thru influenza vaccines on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Johansen High School.

“Getting the flu shot is the best way to protect you, your family, friends, co-workers, and community from the flu this season,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer in a press release, “Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, preventing the flu is particularly important this year.”

Stanislaus County has had two cases of influenza this fall and nationwide, influenza activity has been minimal, so it is not too late to get immunized. Seasonal influenza usually arrives in the Northern Hemisphere in late fall lasting through spring, and multiple strains of the flu virus can occur in the same season.

International and national public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monitor global influenza activity to prepare and respond to outbreaks. The CDC tracks influenza-like illness, defined as fever 100 degrees or greater and cough and-or sore throat, at nearly 3,000 clinical sites across the country.

Influenza infections typically start with abrupt onset of fevers, chills and body aches, with associated congestion, cough or sore throat. These findings are also common with other respiratory viruses, including coronavirus. However, COVID-19 may have a wider spectrum of symptoms, including having no symptoms and the loss of smell and taste, which are rare with influenza.

Who needs a flu vaccine?

Flu vaccines are recommended for anyone 6 months of age and older, but are especially important for people at high risk for serious complications from the flu, including:

Infants at least 6 months old and young children

Individuals age 65 and older

Pregnant women

Caregivers of seniors, infants and other high risk individuals

Those with underlying chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or a chronic heart, lung, kidney or liver disease or with immunocompromise due to illness or medications, such as chemotherapy

Flu vaccines contain four strains of the virus, predicted as possible to circulate during the season and are available by injection or nasal spray. Both types will be available at Friday’s drive-thru clinic.

In addition to maximizing residents’ protection against influenza, county public health is using the drive-thru flu clinic as a model for mass for COVID-19 vaccinations, once a vaccination becomes available.

Public health also said the best defense against getting infected or transmitting SARS-CoV- 2 is maintaining mitigation efforts, including:

Wearing a face covering, when outside of your home or around people not from your household

Staying away from others when you’re ill

Staying six feet apart from those who are not a part of the household

Frequent hand hygiene with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated

At the drive-thru clinic, free flu shots will be provided to anyone 6 months of age and older on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment required.

Additional information about influenza and flu vaccines can be found at: Stanislaus County website, http://schsa.org/publichealth/pages/flu/ from the California Department of Public Health flu website, at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/Influenza.aspx and from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm

