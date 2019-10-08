Davis High student diagnosed with TB. School determining if other students exposed

SHARE COPY LINK

A Grace Davis High student was diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency Public Health announced Tuesday.

“Public health is working closely with school officials to proactively investigate and test students who may have been exposed,“ said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, the county public health officer, in a press release.

This student no longer poses a risk of exposure to other students or staff at the school.

The student is receiving medical therapy, which generally includes antibiotics to kill the TB bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Information letters were sent to parents of all students at the school. Public health only will be testing students and school staff who shared a classroom with the student.

There was no immediate information concerning how many students might have been exposed.

The TB bacteria is transmitted through the air after a person with active disease coughs, talks or sings. Prolonged close contact is generally necessary for another person to get infected. Typically, this occurs among family members, close friends and possibly people within the same enclosed spaces, such as classrooms.

The TB germ most often enters into the body through the lungs. The TB bacteria can live in a person without causing illness, this is called latent TB. Taking medication to kill the germ can prevent someone with latent TB from developing an active case of TB. People with latent TB can be identified with a skin test, called PPD, or a blood test. They are not contagious.

People with weak immune systems, such as the very young, the elderly and those with chronic diseases are more at risk of getting active TB.

The typical symptoms of active TB include fever, chills, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and cough. With TB infection in the lungs the cough usually lasts longer than three weeks. Coughing up blood may also happen. TB bacteria can spread throughout the body and cause more symptoms depending on what organs are affected.

In the U.S., no TB vaccine is routinely available.

For more information, contact Public Health Tuberculosis Program at (209) 558-7535 or http://www.cdc.gov/tb

This story was produced with financial support from The Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.