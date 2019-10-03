Free health screenings, including dental and vision, in Modesto on Sunday

Free health screenings, including dental and vision, will be offered Sunday at the 15th annual Binational Health Fair at Hanshaw Middle School in Modesto.

The event is hosted by El Concilio and Tzu Chi Foundation.

“This is one of the largest efforts to improve the health and well-being of the Latino community in the U.S. and Canada,” said Yamilet Valladolid, manager of government affairs for Golden Valley Health Centers, one of the events co-sponsors.

Additional sponsors include Modesto City Schools, AT&T, HealthNet, Health Plan of San Joaquin and First 5 Stanislaus.

In the past two years, from 300 to 500 people received health care that they couldn’t afford. Screenings also include checks of blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and mammograms. The event also will include CPR training, flu vaccines, health education and fun activities.

Almost 45% of the more than half-million people in Stanislaus County are Latino. The Hispanic population has some of the highest rates of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases as compared to other ethnic groups, according to the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

To celebrate Binational Health Month, events are being held across North America, including more than a dozen health fairs in the Central Valley. GVHC medical and dental providers volunteer their time for the events.

The Modesto health fair includes preventive health screenings for all ages, regardless of documentation status. Services are confidential and under-insured and uninsured are welcome.

For additional information about the event, visit: https://www.elconcilio.org/events/binational-health-fair/

This story was produced with financial support from The Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.