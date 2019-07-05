Child Health Notebook: Local organizations step in to feed kids, keep them active

Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca are pleased to announce the three hospitals together donated nearly 85,000 servings of cereal and more than $3,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, and New Life Christian Center in Turlock, Calif. during their Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive on June 1-8, 2018. Doctors Medical Center

In the past month, Save Mart and the Central Valley Tenet hospitals have gone beyond their usual roles to support access to healthy activity and good nutrition for local residents of all ages.

Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca participated in the Tenet Healthcare System annual cereal drive in June to support health by helping to fight hunger in their local communities. This year, the three hospitals collected 105,000 servings of cereal and more than $2,300 cash; both were donated to community charities and local food banks.

One in four children younger than 18 in Stanislaus County live in food-insecure families, which means there isn’t enough food for everyone to live healthy, active lives. Summer is particularly challenging for struggling families, because the kids aren’t getting school meals. A nutritious diet is essential for good health.

“The donations we collected during our ‘Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive’ will help provide local children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer, and I am grateful for the support of our staff and community in this effort,” said Warren Kirk, CEO of Doctors Medical Center.

Save Mart to support Modesto Youth Soccer Association

Earlier this week, Save Mart announced that it will become the 2019 Title Sponsor for the Modesto Youth Soccer Association. It is donating $35,000 to support all teams in the fall league, as well as provide scholarships for children who need financial assistance to participate.

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with MYSA this upcoming soccer season,” said Bobby McDowell, vice president of Save Mart store operations, in a press release. “It is an honor to be able to open the doors to the world of recreational soccer to so many children in the heart of the Central Valley.”

MYSA provides over 2,000 children, between the ages of 4 and 18, the opportunity to play soccer. Despite the known benefits of vigorous activity and team sports, only 56% of kids nationwide participate. Financial constraints are one of the main reasons kids are missing out. About one in four children from homes with annual incomes less than $25,000 play sports compared to almost half of kids in families with annual incomes of more than $100,000.

“Thanks to their generous donation, children, who would not have been able to participate due to financial limitation, will now get the opportunity to play recreational soccer this fall with Modesto Youth Soccer Association,” said Carlos Zavala, executive director of MYSA.

To sign up for youth soccer, visit https://www.mysa-ajax.org.