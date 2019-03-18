Modesto care center residents stricken by intestinal illness, hospitalized

Public health officials are investigating the outbreak of an intestinal illness at an assisted living and memory care facility on McHenry Avenue in Modesto.
The illness has sickened an undetermined number of residents at Stacie’s Chalet.
As of Monday, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency had a count of seven residents taken to local hospitals for care.
“It sounds like the norovirus,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer. The highly contagious illness causes vomiting and diarrhea and often lasts 48 hours.
Outbreaks of norovirus are common in congregate living facilities, she said. The illness usually is not fatal but can lead to dehydration in older people.
The county agency is working on identifying the organism that’s making residents sick. “We have asked them to put together a list of people who are ill,” Vaishampayan said.
Facilities dealing with a contagious illness like this are advised to keep residents away from each other.
If norovirus is confirmed, the facility is usually closed to visitors, the health officer said. Extensive cleaning is done to keep the virus from spreading.
Stacie’s Chalet, in the 800 block of McHenry, has capacity for 96 residents in the assisted living and memory care wings.
A woman identifying herself as the manager told The Modesto Bee she would not release any information.
